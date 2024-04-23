NFL draft: 6 trades that could make sense for Texans on draft weekend

Teams will often view their draft board, look at the asking price and then determine if it’s worth moving up or down in a trade come NFL draft weekend.

Then, there’s Nick Caserio, who might as well be wearing one of those old-school signs that hung on the door of restaurants and mom-and-pop shops growing up titled ‘open for business.’ He’s always looking to wheel and deal for the right price over the three-day draft period.

Since being hired in 2021, Caserio has made at least one trade during the first three rounds. Last season, the Texans’ GM reached a new level when he orchestrated eight draft-day trades to secure Houston’s historic rookie class.

No one in The Loop is complaining. Few teams walk out of a draft with a franchise quarterback and pass-rusher, so consider the first round of last year’s draft a gold mine in Houston with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. as the foundation of a new era.

Houston does not have a first-round pick entering Thursday night. Not because of a previous trade from years before, but because Caserio already swapped picks with Minnesota last month. The 2025 second-round selection acquired in the deal was used in the Stefon Diggs trade, so consider the four-time Pro Bowler the new Day 1 pick.

And Caserio’s not done. He made it clear last week that for the right prospect, Houston’s willing to bargain.

“We have nine picks as of Thursday night,” Caserio said. “We’ll see if that changes or stays static. Given our history, it will probably change at some point.”

While most fans likely are monitoring trade options back into the first round, Houston does most of its work on Day 2. Nico Collins, Christian Harris, John Metchie III, Juice Scruggs, and Tank Dell were all selected because of trades in their respective classes. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green was taken two picks after the Texans’ initial pick at No. 13 following a trade down with Philadelphia.

Moving down two spots also gave Houston the draft capital to move up for Metchie and Harris.

Caserio said the Texans have nine picks right now. It could be more by Saturday. It could be less. Regardless, here are six legitimate trade scenarios that could set the tone on draft weekend for the AFC South champions.

