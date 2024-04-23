Texans officially release new uniforms

There’s a new era coming to NRG Stadium in 2024, and a new look to the Houston Texans.

The Texans officially released their four new uniforms Tuesday morning, closing the chapter on a two-decade run of the previous threads. This is the first time since the franchise kicked off its inaugural season in 2002 that the team has updated its design and look.

“Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms. They are even more special because they are inspired by and for our fans,” Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement released by the Texans’ public relations staff. “Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered. They were with us every step of the way and there’s truly something for everyone over the four uniforms.”

The home uniform keeps its classic feel with an updated version of the Deep Steel Blue that was the initial color when the team was announced in 2000. The jersey has an updated modification with an H-Town call-out on the inside collar. The home helmet will remain Deep Steel Blue with blue-on-blue metallic flake paint. It includes the traditional bull logo on the sides with the new H secondary logo on the back.

Not much has changed with the away uniform, either. The Liberty White jersey is traditional with a modern edge, featuring the traditional sleeve stripe on the back and sides of the jersey that transforms into a bullhorn-inspired design from the front.

The Texans released the away look early, featuring Tank Dell and Nico Collins, after it was leaked by a Twitter [or X] user several days following a sneak preview for fans and the local media,

The alternate look is where Houston embraces the change. While still Battle Red, the first alternate look helmet features candy paint red flakes, a red metallic chrome facemask, a new bullhorn-inspired helmet logo application and the Texans’ bullhead logo on the back.

As for the “Tribute to the City” look, the Texans unveiled a new H-Town Blue as the first new color introduced to the brand in team history.

Houston is also the first team in NFL history to introduce a new logo on an alternate helmet and a two-logo system across all helmets.

