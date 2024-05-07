Who is the best Boston Celtics scorer of all time?

Who is the best Boston Celtics scorer of all time? Could it be the star of today’s Celtics, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum? Or might it be Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird even as he watches Tatum break his records with surprising frequency? Or could it instead be 2008 titlist Paul Pierce, who has a clutch gene like perhaps no other fellow Boston alum on the court?

To try to get an answer for themselves to this age-old question among Celtics fans, the folks behind NESN’s “Hold My Banner” podcast recently weighed in, with Pierce teammate and cohost Antoine Walker offering up his own unique perspective.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire