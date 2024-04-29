Was Dennis Johnson Larry Bird’s best teammate on the Boston Celtics?

With the recent retirement of the Boston Celtics‘ last championship point guard, Rajon Rondo, the folks behind the CLNS Media “NBA History and Storytellers” YouTube channel felt it appropriate to look back through Celtics championship history.

In this video, they looked deeply into the top five point guards in Celtics history who have won a title, narrowing the focus to 1980s Boston floor general Dennis Johnson. A two-time titlist with the Celtics, the team retired the Hall of Fame point guard’s No. 3 jersey to the rafters to honor his contributions to the team’s storied history.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire