Bennett sets steal record as Bears softball win record

May 2—POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam softball team (13-17) swept SUNY Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The Bears took game one 14-6 and game two 9-1. The two victories give the Bears 13 wins for the season, matching the program single-season record.

Catcher Kelsey Bennett, a senior from Hammond Central, enjoyed a whirlwind game on the bases stealing seven bases to set a new single season record of 21. Bennett has not been caught on a steal attempt for the Bears this season and also enjoyed a career day at the plate. In the first game she went 2-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and in the second game she went 2-3 with two RBIs.

SUNY Potsdam will complete their record-setting season with doubleheaders at SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego over the weekend.

The Bears scored three times in the bottom of the first and never trailed in the first game. Junior second baseman Kaylee Dobransky (New Britain, Conn./CREC Academy of Science and Innovation) led off with a double and scored on a ground out from senior catcher Kelsey Bennett (Hammond, N.Y./Hammond). Graduate student first baseman Anna Grottola (Ronkonkoma, N.Y./Connetquot) scored after junior shortstop Kaylee LaForest (Cohoes, N.Y./Cohoes) walked and got into a rundown. Senior third baseman Rebecca Holmes (Lawtons, N.Y./North Collins) then singled to score LaForest and make it 3-0.

Junior pitcher Lexie Cottrill (6-8) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits, while striking out four in five innings to gain the wim. Freshman Hannah Agans (St. Lawrence Central) allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits in one inning.

Kaylee Dobransky was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI. Anna Grottola was 1-for-3 with three runs. Kaylee LaForest was 1-for-2 with three runs and two walks.

Dobransky scored on a Grottola ground out in the bottom of the first of game two to open the scoring. .

Anna Brown (3-5) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings.