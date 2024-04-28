Bengals to sign undrafted free agent WR Cole Burgess

The Cincinnati Bengals only drafted one wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft, but have been known to make headway at the position in undrafted free agency most years.

SUNY wide receiver Cole Burgess might just be the next name to prove that idea true.

Not long after the draft ended, SUNY revealed that Burgess will sign with the Bengals.

That means the arrival of a 6’0″, 200-pound target who could carve out a niche for himself in the slot as the Bengals move to a post-Tyler Boyd era.

Undrafted signings aren’t official until the team announces them.

CB to the league! WR Cole Burgess has signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals as an Undrafted Free Agent #RuleTheJungle | #DragonRising pic.twitter.com/Lg9DXp2twt — SUNY Cortland Football (@CortlandFB) April 27, 2024

