Bengals to pay notable signing bonuses to UDFA LBs

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t use one of their 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft on linebacker, so the fallout is seemingly opening up the checkbook in undrafted free agency.

As previously noted, the Bengals will hit Wisconsin’s Maema Njongmeta with a $15,000 signing bonus.

It turns out that, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team will do the same for Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey.

That means two rookies will have a chance to compete for final roster spots this summer with the likes of Devin Harper and Shaka Heyward as the Bengals secure preferred targets with signing bonuses after the draft.

Undrafted signings aren’t official until the team announces them.

Our entire Bengals undrafted free agency tracker is live.

