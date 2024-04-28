Bengals to give undrafted free agent LB $15K signing bonus

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t address the linebacker position over the course of their 10 selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

Perhaps that was by design.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Bengals will give Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta a $15,000 signing bonus to sign.

Any sort of cash bonus for an undrafted free agent is notable for the fact it speaks to the team’s level of interest. And with Njongmeta, it makes sense — he tallied 150-plus tackles and 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons in college.

Undrafted signings aren’t official until the team announces them.

