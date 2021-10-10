  • Oops!
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrated a game-winning FG, but he actually missed

Frank Schwab
·1 min read
Dust off all the old GIFs of Nick Young celebrating the 3-point shot that rimmed out. Evan McPherson might even have that beat. 

The Cincinnati Bengals kicker thought he hit a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. He jumped around and gave hugs to his teammates. Then a few seconds later, he realized that it actually missed wide left. 

Oops. 

McPherson, who missed a long field-goal attempt at the end of regulation as well, told media afterward he was surprised the kick sailed wide at the last moment. It was very close to being good. 

McPherson will feel worst about missing two kicks that could have won his team the game. The embarrassment over celebrating a missed kick in overtime won't help though. 

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) thought he made the game-winning kick on Sunday. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
