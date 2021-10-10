Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrated a game-winning FG, but he actually missed

Dust off all the old GIFs of Nick Young celebrating the 3-point shot that rimmed out. Evan McPherson might even have that beat.

The Cincinnati Bengals kicker thought he hit a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. He jumped around and gave hugs to his teammates. Then a few seconds later, he realized that it actually missed wide left.

Oops.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrated a field goal that he missed pic.twitter.com/R6nVpIGgsP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2021

McPherson and the Bengals celebrating the missed field goal 😂😂



This game is drunk #GBvsCIN pic.twitter.com/B5fXd1Od28 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) October 10, 2021

McPherson, who missed a long field-goal attempt at the end of regulation as well, told media afterward he was surprised the kick sailed wide at the last moment. It was very close to being good.

Bengals K Evan McPherson: "I struck it really well and I saw it going right down the middle."



"I couldn't really tell you. Maybe it hit a big gust of wind at the last second." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 10, 2021

Kicker Evan McPherson: “I thought the refs were playing a game with us when I saw (the refs) were doing a no-good motion.”



He thought his kick over the flags was good. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 10, 2021

McPherson will feel worst about missing two kicks that could have won his team the game. The embarrassment over celebrating a missed kick in overtime won't help though.