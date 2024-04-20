Bengals had visit with LSU defensive tackle before draft

The Cincinnati Bengals still have their eyes on some defensive tackles before the draft next week.

The most recent prospect that Justin Melo of The Draft Network said the Bengals had a visit with is LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith, who had visits with more than 10 other teams after having a good showing at the combine and his pro day.

In his three seasons with the Tigers, he played in 22 games and had 47 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

DJ Reader leaving for the Detroit Lions made it so the Bengals have a big opening on the interior, and given that they have met with a number of defensive tackles before the draft, it seems very likely that they will end up with one.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire