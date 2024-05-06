Bengals great Boomer Esiason talks leaving longtime TV role

Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor member Boomer Esiason is leaving CBS as things change in the NFL broadcasting landscape.

While James Brown will return to host “The NFL Today” next season, Esiason and Phil Simms exit the picture in favor of new arrivals such as Matt Ryan and J.J. Watt.

Esiason recently talked with Dan LeBatard about his departure after two decades of being a staple of NFL cable coverage.

“I was more than happy to step aside. I had my time there,” Esiason said. “I loved that seat. I cherished that seat. I cherished talking to football fans every Sunday, but there comes a time when you have to find some time for yourself. And this was the right time.”

While one of the major shows undergoes a shift, it doesn’t sound like Esiason will fully fade from radio, if nothing else.

Last September, Esiason entered the Bengals Ring of Honor alongside Chad Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire