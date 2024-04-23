Ben Rortvedt: A hit with Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA, Fla. - Ben Rortvedt came in under the radar to the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was the last addition to the opening day roster via a trade from the New York Yankees. The Rays added him for depth at the catcher's position to back up starter Renee Pinto.

Rortvedt has been a hit with the second-highest batting average on the team, batting .325 in 13 games.

"It's been an interesting first couple of weeks because how it unfolded, but it's gone pretty well," Rortvedt told FOX 13 Sports."

The former second round pick of the Minnesota Twins is on his third team in his three Major League seasons. He has been solid behind the plate, but has struggled at the plate coming to the Rays with a career batting average .147.

In just 13 games with the Rays, he already has more hits than he had last season with the Yankees.

Pictured: Ben Rortvedt

"He's had a lot of competitive at bats and has come up with big hits late in ball games with guys on base," Kevin Cash said.

What's been the difference?

"Yeah, I'm not really going to jump into anything specific," Rortvedt said. "This offseason I dove into a lot of stuff and really just sticking to my process. When you fail a lot, you learn a lot about yourself. I did that and kind of took it to heart and really trying to show up this year. Trust my process and go about it everyday."

Rortvedt, who was Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole's personal catcher last season has made the biggest impression with the Rays new pitcher, Ryan Pepiot.

"You've got to give it to Ben," Pepiot said. "He got traded the day before the season got started and coming in the way that he did to put the work in, to get to know every pitcher. To know what they like to do and how their stuff moves. That's pretty impressive, so hats off to that."

There were lofty expectations for Ben Rortvedt coming out of high school. He was selected early in the second round. As the 56th overall player, ahead of Major League All-Stars Pete Alonso and Bo Bichette.

"Is he going to hit homeruns like Pete Alonso," Cash joked. "Go tell him that."

"Yeah, they're trying to get me to hit balls in the air," Rortvedt said with a big smile. "Which I'm working on. Sticking to it. Hopefully, I'll poke some out here and there. I'm just trying to hit some line drives and have them fall in and do my end."

If Rortvedt continues to hit like he is, he'll find himself in a new role with the Rays.

