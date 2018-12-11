Ben Roethlisberger: Antiquated X-ray machine in Oakland played role in return to game

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is not exactly a world-class sporting facility. A few years ago, there was a drainage problem that led to raw sewage backing up into the baseball clubhouses in the building.

On Sunday, there were apparently dead rodents in a soda machine at the Coliseum.

And that may not have been the worst of things for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Oakland Raiders game, at least not where the Steelers were concerned.

Antiquated machine led to inconclusive X-rays

Ben Roethlisberger said the antiquated X-ray machine at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum led to inconclusive results. (Getty Images)

During his weekly chat on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said part of the reason there was a delay in his returning to the field in the second half was that X-rays on his injured ribs were inconclusive.

Roethlisberger was hurt in the second quarter, after being sacked by Clinton McDonald. He finished the half, but at halftime he got an X-ray.

But the machine was so old, the results weren’t clear.

Roethlisberger’s coach backed him up: later Tuesday, Mike Tomlin affirmed the story when he met with reporters.

So exactly how old is that machine? Is it at least younger than the one used on Dino in “The Flintstones”?

Pain-killing shot, should be good for Sunday vs. Patriots

Tomlin said team medical staff gave Roethlisberger a pain-killing shot, and it took some time to kick in. And with the team not entirely sure what the injury was, Roethlisberger said general manager Kevin Colbert didn’t want him to go back into the game as a precaution unless it was an emergency.

Roethlisberger did end up returning to the game, which the Steelers lost on a last-second field goal.

None of Roethlisberger’s ribs were broken, but he does have bruises. Tomlin said he should be available this week against the New England Patriots.

