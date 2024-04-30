Bemidji claims 4th at Crosswoods Golf Course

Apr. 29—PEQUOT LAKES — Aiming to shoot under 355 for the first time this season, the Bemidji High School girls golf team did just that.

The Lumberjacks shot 354 as a team, which was good enough for fourth place at Crosswoods Gold Course on Monday.

Brynn Meyer led the way with a round of 87. She finished 14th individually. Margie Anderson (88, 15th) and Taylor Schulke (89, 16th) followed behind Meyer, while Madeline Larson rounded out the varsity scorers with a 90 (19th). Aurora Frank (94, 25th) and Halle Sanden (99, 29th) also competed for BHS.

Detroit Lakes won the meet with a total of 289, followed by Pequot Lakes (339) and Moorhead (349). Grand Rapids rounded out the top five team scores with a 363.