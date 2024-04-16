Bellingham's 'no-brainer' decision

[BBC]

It is fair to say Jude Bellingham had the choice of all the world's top clubs when he was deciding whether to leave Borussia Dortmund last season.

Manchester City were certainly keen to sign the England international.

In the end though, Bellingham joined Real Madrid, where he was outstanding in the first half of the season and is now within touching distance of his first La Liga title.

"I had good chats with a lot of clubs including Dortmund," he said.

"My family were great in helping me chew up that information because it’s difficult to take the information in and process it while you are still in the season and have to play at the weekend or in the Champions League.

"I had conversations with other teams but when Madrid came in it was a no-brainer really.

"The size of the club, the project, the plan going forward, the chance to play with such amazing players; I just jumped at it. That’s why I made my decision."