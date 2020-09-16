Believing in Cardinals as playoff contender is no overreaction

The results of Week 1 in the NFL produce some great overreactions. It is inevitable, especially when there was no preseason to temper expectations. It was literally the first time we have seen teams play.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield wrote about the reactions to what we saw in Week 1 and rated how much of an overreaction they are.

The Arizona Cardinals, after their 24-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on the road, were included. The win have many people believing they can be playoff contenders.

Is it an overreaction to Week 1?

There was a lot of hype around the Arizona Cardinals this summer. An acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, the selection of Isaiah Simmons in the draft, and the potential for a Year Two leap from Kyler Murray had many thinking of a playoff berth in the desert. Then Week 1 happened. The Cardinals had a bit of a statement victory over their division rivals – and defending NFC Champions – the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins was huge, particularly after the catch, Murray dazzled at times, including on a beautiful touchdown run, and the defense stepped up when it needed to, including on San Francisco’s final offensive possession. The NFC West might be loaded this year, but with this win the hype is building even more. Are the Cardinals legitimate? Verdict: Minimal overreaction. We’re believers along with the Cardinals faithful. We have seen quarterbacks take a huge step forward in their sophomore seasons and Murray is in a great position to have that kind of leap. Hopkins is indeed a huge acquisition for Arizona, and do not sleep on this defense. Chandler Jones is a premier pass rusher, Budda Baker is the type of safety that is needed in today’s NFL, and while Simmons might have been put in a bind on one of San Francisco’s touchdowns, his athleticism is going to be an asset to this team going forward. Sure it is one game, but we’re climbing aboard the hype train.

You won’t find anyone here disagreeing. All offseason we have said the Cardinals should compete for the postseason. It would all depend on how much their defense improved. Against the 49ers, they were much better. They were good in the red zone and they were very good on third and fourth downs.

Is it sustainable? That is what we have to see, especially when they were facing a 49ers squad with practically no receivers and a banged-up George for a half.

But with a seemingly light schedule over the next month, the Cardinals quite possibly could find themselves 5-0 heading into their Monday night showdown in Dallas against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

