Embiid's return, the future of the Bulls + playoff outlooks for Mavs & Clippers | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago and The Ringer (check out his podcast, The Full Go) to go deep on the Chicago Bulls, but first…

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will reportedly return to action this week, maybe even Tuesday, from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. Vinnie and Jason compare the situation to Derrick Rose’s knee injuries before wondering if this is the year Embiid finally gets over his playoff struggles.

Vinnie asks the question, after watching the Dallas Mavericks destroy the Houston Rockets on Sunday, if the Mavericks are party-crashers in the playoffs that could pull off an upset (or two). Since they are currently lined up to go against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, the guys talk about how those two teams stack up and why the Clippers are built in a way that could equal a run to the Finals.

Vince and Jason discuss women’s basketball, which is having a moment with a tournament absolutely filled with star players, and why fans of the sport should be wary of getting more attention from the national sports media.

Finally, the guys talk about the Chicago Bulls. They go all the way back to the Michael Jordan-led Bulls dynasty, The Last Dance, defending Jerry Krause, why the Derrick Rose-Jimmy Butler pairing didn’t last, the mistakes the team has made with coaching and development, the future of Zach LaVine, the ascension of Coby White and a lot more.

