'Belief' restored at Selhurst Park

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator John Southall says the impact of Oliver Glasner is starting to show, suggesting the new boss has restored belief to Selhurst Park.

The Austrian, who took charge in February, has inspired victories over Liverpool and Newcastle in recent weeks to secure a record 12th season in the Premier League for the Eagles.

"There is a lot to like about Crystal Palace at the moment," said Southall following Palace's 2-0 win over the Magpies.

"Oliver Glasner's impact and ideas are starting to take shape and no more so than on Jean-Philippe Mateta.

"This is a player who scored just two goals last season and now has seven in seven games. He is transformed.

"It is three wins from three and there is a belief here now. You can feel it."

