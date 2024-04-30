Belgium coach Tedesco not planning early departure amid Milan links

Domenico Tedesco, coach of Belgium, arrives at the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship draw in Hamburg. Tedesco said he's not considering a premature departure amid rumours that AC Milan would be interested in signing him. Christian Charisius/dpa

Belgium national team coach Domenico Tedesco said he's not considering a premature departure amid rumours that AC Milan would be interested in signing him.

"I have extended my contract and given a clear signal - for everyone. For clubs, for players, for the association," Tedesco said on Tuesday.

He recently signed a new contract with Belgium until March 2026, but Italian media have linked him to a job at Milan.

"I feel very much at home here and the things that come from outside don't affect me much. I think there are always rumours (...) but I've decided not to let them get to me," Tedesco said.

Belgium will make their Euro 2024 debut against Slovakia on June 17 before also facing Romania and Ukraine in the group stage. German-raised Tedesco said he's looking forward to the tournament on home soil.

"I would be lying if I said it was nothing special," he said.