Bears/Panthers trade, Ekeler requests out of LA, offensive linemen galore & more takeaways from free agency's first 48 hours

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Though free agency only technically begins on Wednesday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday's "legal tampering period" gives football fans much to discuss in terms of player movement ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Matt Harmon is joined by 4for4's John Daigle to recap all of the biggest transactions from this early-week period, but first kick things off with Friday night's news that the Carolina Panthers traded for the Chicago Bears' first overall pick in exchange for four future picks and WR DJ Moore. The guys talk about why it's a great trade for both teams, how Carolina can get their QB of the future and Chicago can bolster a weak WR room with one of the best wideouts available this offseason.

Next, they talk about Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler requesting a trade and why it's potentially a tough market for free-agent RBs at the moment. For the rest of the show, Matt and John run through a boatload of teams and their bigg offseason moves: the Las Vegas Raiders signing Jimmy Garoppolo and trading away Darren Waller, the Houston Texans beginning to put a "not embarrassing" roster together, the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons spending money on offensive line, the Miami Dolphins trading for CB Jalen Ramsey and more.

2:30 Latest on the status of Aaron Rodgers

7:20 Bears trade 1st overall pick to Carolina Panthers for four picks, DJ Moore

17:10 LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler explores a trade

21:00 Las Vegas Raiders add Jimmy Garoppolo, trade Darren Waller to NYG

33:10 Houston Texans inching towards respectability with FA signings so far

37:30 Denver Broncos moves show they are going run-first

43:41 49ers make a splash with...Sam Darnold?

46:15 Atlanta Falcons go heavy on OL and defense

50:10 Miami Dolphins trade for Jalen Ramsey, add QB Taylor Heineke

53:40 Is retaining Michael Thomas a move that will benefit the New Orleans Saints?

Story continues

56:00 Minnesota Vikings add a blocking TE to beef up run game, support Hockenson

59:40 Kansas City Chiefs make an offensive line move

62:20 Philadelphia Eagles add RB Rashaad Penny & lose key defensive pieces

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts