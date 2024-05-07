Bayern's De Ligt, Musiala and Dier all train ahead of Madrid clash

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi (above) and Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt in action during German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich injury doubts Matthijs de Ligt, Jamal Musiala and Eric Dier all trained on Tuesday and look available for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

Dutch defender De Ligt missed the 2-2 draw in the first leg a week ago due to knee problems and his replacement Kim Min Jae was widely blamed for both goals conceded.

Musiala sat out the 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart on Saturday with a knee issue but was also able to train while centre back Eric Dier, who suffered a head injury in Stuttgart, had a plaster on his forehead but seemed unhindered.

Leroy Sané is expected to grit his teeth again due to groin pain, as is Austrian Konrad Laimer, who was outstanding in the first leg, after suffering an ankle knock.

Coach Thomas Tuchel will though be without Raphael Guerreiro, who hurt his foot in Stuttgart, and injured winger Kingsley Coman on Wednesday.

Munich's Eric Dier lies injured on the ground and receives treatment during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa