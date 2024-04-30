Bayern and Real Madrid semi-final perfectly poised after Champions League thriller

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Harry Kane had a familiar face in his ear as he prepared to take the penalty to save his season. Jude Bellingham was trying his best to put England team-mate off but Kane held his nerve, his spot-kick keeping Bayern Munich hopes of Champions League glory alive after a thrilling opening leg.

After missing out on the Bundesliga title, this is Kane’s last chance of silverware in his first season in Germany and he is doing everything possible to finally land a major trophy.

Trailing to Vinicius Junior’s goal, the tie was slipping away before Leroy Sane’s equaliser and Kane’s ice-cool penalty. Brushing off Bellingham’s gamesmanship, he gave Andriy Lunin the eyes before rolling his penalty in the opposite direction of the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Billed as Kane vs Bellingham, Round 1 went the way of the Bayern striker but this semi-final is very much in the balance. Real were ruthless, levelling before the end when Vini Jr scored a penalty of his own. It sets it up perfectly between the two European heavyweights at the Santiago Bernabéu next week.

Kane has only scored three times before in semis or finals for club or country but he more than turned up here, creating chances and having some himself before his important moment from the penalty spot. He has been involved in 11 goals in the Champions League this season through goals or assists, the most even by an Englishman.

Just before kick-off, Bayern fans unfurled a giant “tifo” banner of the late Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away in January, in honour of Der Kaiser and a nod to their past, with this fixture steeped in history and labelled Europe’s Clasico by the Spanish media.

Bayern paid tribute to the late Franz Beckenbauer in front of his family tonight - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bellingham and Kane were not the only Englishmen on the pitch, with Eric Dier continuing one of the most unlikely stories of the season– from Tottenham reserve to Champions League semi-finalist. His was an automatic selection for Tuchel, given the knee injury to Matthijs de Ligt suffered at the weekend. Dier’s form, which triggered another year at Bayern, commanded a starting place and he was partnered by Kim Min-jae.

Neither had much to do for 20 minutes but this Real team has been branded “weird” by Bernardo Silva after their rope-a-dope tactics at the Etihad Stadium in the last round. While Real are the kings of the competition, they were happy to be dominated by City’s possession and invited Bayern to do the same.

It meant chances were ceded. Kane was inevitably involved, sending Leroy Sane through on goal in the first 40 seconds and forcing a sharp save from Andriy Lunin with his legs. Kane had his own sighters on goal, one from the edge of the area and then a David Beckham-style effort from the halfway line that the golf fanatic just overclubbed.

But just as Bayern settled into a pattern of attacking, Real seized on their first chance on goal to establish a lead. More specifically, Toni Kroos did. The 34-year-old saw Min-jae step out of the backline to get close to Vini Jr, and Kroos’ response was to slide the ball into the space vacated. It was the perfect throughball and only needed Vini Jr to apply the finish.

This was Real’s way. They were trying to pinch the ball and counter-attack, with Bellingham dropping deeper to get involved, then ready to burst forward when they won possession.

Kane would have more chances at Lunin’s goal. His next came from a free-kick after Jamal Musiala’s run towards the penalty area was halted. Kane got his shot around the defensive wall but it was just wide of the post.

In the frantic midfield, it was Kroos who had a calm head. He has come out of international retirement for the Euros in the summer and his class in those central areas will be important for Julian Nagelsmann. Others crashed into tackles and ran into trouble, while Kroos was positioned perfectly and set his attacking team-mates free with his range of passing.

The pace of the game was breakneck, with the ball fizzing between players as they looked to set up attacks. Bellingham looked completely at home at this stage. He could play one-touch passes around the box or put his foot on the ball. His work-rate often goes unappreciated but he grafts all around the pitch putting in tackles. When he is is not on the highlights reel, he is putting in a shift.

It was another lung-busting run from him that set up another chance. Vini Jr held the ball up and saw his young English team-mate run ahead of him. When Bellingham got on the ball, he had the awareness to tee up Kroos, whose effort was heading into the top corner before Manuel Neuer’s save.

But after soaking so much pressure, Bayern eventually turned the tie on its head with two goals in four minutes. It was Sane who levelled the score, collecting the ball after surging run from Konrad Laimer. There was still plenty of work to do but the Germany winger cut inside Ferland Mendy and powerfully drilled into the near post. Goalkeepers never like being beaten on their nearside, but this was a rocket.

With the Bayern fans sensing momentum going their way, they were ahead minutes later when Musiala was blocked off in the area by Lucas Vazquez. Kane showed no nerves, sending Lunin the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Min-jae conceded the penalty for Real’s equaliser seven minutes from time, bringing down Rodrygo with another lapse in concentration. Vini Jr tucked away the penalty to level the scores again.

Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2: as it happened

10:32 PM BST

Carlo Ancelotti speaks to TNT Sports

It was an interesting game. We didn’t play our best version. Low block, too deep. Second half we were able to put on pressure and were better. We were too low and tried to change something in the second half . We started well but we conceded two goals when our performance was good. We had the energy and character to equalise and the second part of the second half was good. Vinicius is starting to learn how to move inside the pitch. The second leg will be exciting. Open. You never know what to expect but it will be exciting.

10:29 PM BST

Harry Kane speaks to TNT Sports

A little disappointing. Once we got 2-1 ahead we had good chances, one or two from setpieces. Overall it’s all to play for next week. If we play as we did for large spells today we know we’ll have chances. Their goal came against the run of play and they built up momentum. But we came out at the start of the second half with more intensity and got the two goals we deserved. Pity we couldn’t get the third. We’ll dust ourselves down and go again. It was a tough match but we look forward to next week. We can take a lot from this game. I don’t know what Jude was saying to me. I was in my zone but I’m sure he was trying to put me off. Of course the expectation was to win trophies [this season] and it hasn’t gone our way. But if we can somehow get our hands on [the Champions League] it would be an amazing season.

09:58 PM BST

Friends reunited

Harry Kane smiles as he applauds the crowd. He has had a hug with Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham. Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger are deep in conversation with hands covering their mouths in the modern style.

09:53 PM BST

Full time: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

Fair result given the balance of play. Bayern were the better side for only the first 15 minutes and a 15-minute spell in the middle of the second half. Bayern will be desperate for the more reliable De Ligt to be fit for next week’s return.

09:51 PM BST

90+3 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

Kane strides purposefully down the right to the byline and Tchouameni dives in rashly but doesn’t make contact. Kane lifts the cross too deep and that will be that.

09:50 PM BST

90+1 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

The first of three minutes of stoppage time starts with a booking for Lucas Vazquez for a foul on Davies.

09:49 PM BST

90 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

Tuchel dropped Kim, who cost £55 million, for not following his tactics a couple of months ago. He was at fault for both Real Madrid goals tonight and now has a sore head after being clattered by Joselu in a collision.

09:47 PM BST

88 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

Deep, sonorous chants of ‘Bayern! Bayern!’ echo around the Allianz. Brahim Diaz goes flying in the box but the tackle by Mazraoui was perfect.

09:44 PM BST

86 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

A sub apiece:

Davies ⇢ Sane

Joselu ⇢ Rodrygo.

09:43 PM BST

84 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

Gnabry shows us his remarkable pace by chopping in off the right to hare 30 yards and shoot over the bar as he he falls.

09:40 PM BST

GOAL!

Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius, pen) Also stutters in his run-up and then lumps it up the middle with Neuer already heading to his right.

09:39 PM BST

Real Madrid penalty!

Kim wraps his leg around Rodrygo and gift wraps a hurdle for him to fall over. What was he thinking? Crazy. Dier was covering behind him.

09:38 PM BST

80 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Vinicius isn’t and neither is Neuer. Vini Jr catches Kim out, the South Korea defender standing too tight to him. Vini rolls him and runs towards the box to shoot from a tight angle. Neuer bats it away.

Gnabry ⇢ Muller.

Nostradamus Tuchel said before the game that Gnabry would score tonight.

09:35 PM BST

77 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

A lot of discussion in the commentary box about the scoreline and both Messrs Fletcher and McManaman agree that each side would be fairly relaxed if this was the final score.

09:34 PM BST

75 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Guerreiro wins the header but Kane trips Kroos when Real try to work the ball back into the box.

Double substitution:

Brahim Diaz ⇢ Bellingham

Modric ⇢ Kroos.

Just like Kroos, Modric hits the first man with his free-kick and then gives one away as he tried to stop the counter.

Bellingham hadn’t done anything in the second half.

09:31 PM BST

73 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Real Madrid free-kick after Laimer legs up Vinicius who was dribbling towards the box. Kroos will take it, wide on the left, parallel with the penalty spot.

09:29 PM BST

71 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Dier towers at the corner again but heads it down and through congestion. It nearly falls for Muller to spin and hook it in but Lunin gets down to smother it first.

09:28 PM BST

69 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Vazquez keeps getting roasted by Sane and Guerreiro but this time Valverde helps him out at the price of a corner on the right.

Harry Kane gives Bayern the lead - Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

09:26 PM BST

67 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

From the free-kick Mazraoui and Guerreiro combine at pace to feed the ball into Kane who shoots, surrounded by defenders, from eight yards and the ball slides over to the right and out for a corner.

Kimmich swings the corner in and Dier rises to meet it perfectly with the meat of his brow but knocks it straight at the keeper. Had to score …

09:24 PM BST

65 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

First Real Madrid change: Camavinga ⇢ Nacho.

Camavinga goes straight into the book for tripping Musiala rather than allowing him to bomb away.

09:22 PM BST

63 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Panic stations at the back for Bayern and Rodrygo dribbles into the box from the right, the ball bounces back to him off Kim and then it bobbles away from him and the defender until Dier hacks it away. Bayern try to counter but are stopped by Kroos’s swipe across Kane’s calves. Yellow card.

09:19 PM BST

60 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

Muller has started to roll back the years. Now he cushions a pass and picks out Kane down the right with a precision 25-yard pass. Kane hares on to it and is bumped over by Rudiger. He appeals for a penalty while mid-air as he was heading for the turf but the referee isn’t having it.

09:17 PM BST

58 min: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1

A bit of the old magic from Muller to set up Musiala for a run into the box down the inside left which drew the Lucas Vazquez foul and the penalty.

09:14 PM BST

GOAL!

Bayern 2 Real Madrid 1 (Kane, pen) Trademark stutter run-up, Lunin goes to the right and Kane sweeps it into the bottom left. It’s his 43rd goal of the season for Bayern.

09:14 PM BST

Bayern penalty!

Musiala is brought down by the clumsy Vazquez.

09:11 PM BST

GOAL!

Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 1 (Sane) He may be suffering from pelvic soreness and can barely sit down but maybe Tuchel’s criticism sparked a response. He hares in from the right, chops on to his left and then absolutely hammers a left-foot shot in from 18 yards at the near post. “Lunin shouldn’t get beat at his near post,” says McManaman. Yes … but he walloped it.

09:10 PM BST

52 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Good save from Neuer when Kroos’s right-foot shot on the left flicks Kimmich on its way through on goal. Neuer dives to his left and slaps it away with his top hand. Sane gave the ball away cheaply there – he is barely fit. Tuchel is turning into Rumpelstiltskin:

Tuchel tries to inject some urgency - AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

09:08 PM BST

50 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Kroos picks off Kimmich’s pass and needs Kim to bail him out after some slick passing between Rodrygo and Vinicius down the left. When Kim intercepts and gives it to Laimer, the Austria midfielder knocks it up to Muller who can’t trap it and back come Real Madrid.

09:05 PM BST

48 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Now Bayern can’t get hold of the ball and Real are stroking it around.

09:04 PM BST

46 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Bayern make a half-time change:

Guerreiro ⇢ Goretzka.

The Bayern fans are trying some call and response chanting but it leaves long gaps between the two in which you can hear the players in the silence.

09:00 PM BST

Chelsea’s decision not to give Antonio Rudiger a new contract

Has got to be one of the daftest errors of the past five years at that club … and there have been quite a few.

08:55 PM BST

Real scavengers

Bernardo Silva was right when he called Real a “weird” team. They are happy without the ball and then pounce when they get possession with direct attacks. Toni Kroos, at 34, has been immaculate with his passing and positioning.

08:49 PM BST

Half-time: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

It was all Bayern for 15 minutes, playing at great pace and picking their passes. But then they started to fizzle out – it was 28C in Munich today – Vinicius smashed and grabbed the opener and most the air has gone out of Bayern’s balloon subsequently. I’m sure Thomas Tuchel will stick a rocket up their collective tuchas at half-time. They need to fizz their passes and run more aggressively.

Vinicius gives Real the lead - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

08:46 PM BST

45 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

One corner begets another as Laimer wins the ball at the far post but then gets his feet in a tangle.

08:45 PM BST

43 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Mazraoui trips Bellingham in full flight after Real break from a goal-kick, Valverde flicking a header on for the Englnd midfielder to chase. Mazraoui is booked. Rodrygo line sup the free-kick, 19 yards out on the right.

Kane does his duty in the wall and leaps to head Rodrygo’s shot behind.

08:43 PM BST

41 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Sane and Kane stand over the ball. Easier to go round, through or under the wall rather than over it from so close in. Kane tries to whip it to the left of the wall, which he does, but the ball keeps bending and whistles past the post.

08:41 PM BST

39 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

The goal punctured Bayern’s rhythm and now they seem to be plodding … but they have a free-kick 20 yards out when Musiala pins back his ears and goes jinking down the middle until Nacho barges him over.

Kane places the ball, slightly right of centre.

08:37 PM BST

37 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Bayern have become tentative in possession. Safety first around the box, retaining possession but lacking the confidence to throw a punch with a cross or shot.

08:36 PM BST

35 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Real Madrid corner on the left. Kroos strolls over to take and is greeted by the piercing whistles of fans who used to cheer him. Bayern see off the cross and Kim sends Muller off down the left.

Thomas Muller had a real “Sammy Kuffour” moment when that opener went in. Furious with conceding and gesticulating to his team-mates. It was sheer brilliance from Toni Kroos to set it up. Pass of the season? It’s difficult to think of a better one. Perfectly between Bayern’s backline and Manuel Neuer, inviting Vini Jr to finish. Whistles and jeers from the home fans.

08:34 PM BST

33 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Not by design ... Tuchel goes tonto on the touchline, telling them to press, to hound Rudiger and Nacho.

08:32 PM BST

31 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Steve McManaman says Real have taken the sting out of Bayern’s early furious tempo. It’s true and Bayern have stopped pressing, presumably by design.

08:31 PM BST

29 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Bayern still hogging possesion and continue probing but Real are happy to play rope-a-dope and exploit Vinicius’ pace when they win it back, which they just did. This time Kim reads the release pass and beats the forward to the ball.

08:29 PM BST

26 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 1

Sane almost makes a quick comeback for Bayern when ghosting down the middle on to Kane’s pass but he goes over under the challenge of Vazquez and Rudiger. The ref tells him to get up as he appeals for a penalty. No contact from Rudiger but Vazquez did seem to knock him off his stride.

08:24 PM BST

GOAL!

Bayern 0 Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius) Lovely pass from Kroos from the right of the centre-circle, curving it artfully down the middle. Vinicius Junior sprints on to it, leaving Kim and Dier blowing out of their backsides. Neuer can’t decide what to do, comes out to the penalty spot then stops and gives Vinicius all the time in the world to slot it past him.

08:23 PM BST

21 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Vinicius wants a free-kick when Laimer seems to knock him off balance. Ancelotti backs his forward but the referee waves play on.

08:22 PM BST

19 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Real Madrid have finally had a spell of possession, probing down the right and Lucas Vazquez wins a corner which they take short to Vinicius Junior who loops an odd cross cum shot cum nothing harmlessly behind.

08:19 PM BST

17 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Ancelotti tells Valverde to make it a tight midfield three because Real haven’t had a kick and Goretzka and Laimer with Kane dropping deep are dictating play.

Leroy Sane is causing trouble by drifting off Lucas Vazquez to come inside - Sebastian Widmann/Uefa via Getty Images

08:16 PM BST

15 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Muller makes a clever run to spin off Nacho and Laimer chips the ball into the box. Muller tries to let it come over his shoulder and hook a volley on goal but it lands just beyond him and skips away.

08:15 PM BST

13 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Bayern’s use of their width with Kimmich and Musiala on the right, Mazraoui and Sane on the left, is pulling Real’s midfield out of position.

08:14 PM BST

11 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Bayern’s tigerish start has fired this crowd to even greater volume. Once again Laimer catches a Real Madrid player wanting too much time on the ball, robs him and sends Muller away. The veteran forward looks up and picks out Musiala 16 yards out to the right of the penalty spot but he, too, like Sane did a couple of minutes ago, leans back and slaps his shot over the bar.

Real have started sluggishly - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

08:10 PM BST

9 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Bellingham is tackled by Goretzka five yards into the Bayern half and he feeds it inside to Kane who spots the keeper off his line and takes him on from halfway but his shot, having caused some panic, sails on to the roof of the net.

08:09 PM BST

8 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Kane pounces on a Tchouameni error, having dropped back into midfield, to play Sane down the inside-left channel. He runs on to the expertly weighted pass, opens his body and thumps a right-foot riser into the crowd.

08:07 PM BST

6 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Goretzka sweeps up and finds Sane running down the inside-right and he chops a pass to Kane about 18 yards out and he sweeps a right-foot shot on goal but can’t impart the power to beat Lunin.

08:06 PM BST

4 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Real Madrid haven’t done much so far straining for precision with their passing, giving the ball away. Muller and Musiala combine down the right and the veteran shape-shifter slips Muiala down the outside to earn the first of two corners, the second of which is knocked too long by Kimmich.

08:04 PM BST

3 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Thomas Tuchel is doing his nut about Sane’s miss. Having seen it again it was a better chance than it initially looked and Lunin didn’t have to move his foot to the ball. It hit it.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 0

Bayern kick off, and shift it back to Dier who hits a long diagonal to the left for Mazraoui who works it back to Neuer. The keeper shifts it forward quickly and Bayern attack up the left a cute touch from Kane sending Sane into the box down the left to shoot hard and low. Lunin pulls of a good save with his left foot. Real were wide open there.

07:57 PM BST

Here come the teams

Bayern in red and white, Real in aubergine and gold.

Cue:

Ce sont les meilleures équipes

Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

07:55 PM BST

Bayern are paying tribute to the late Franz Beckenbauer before kick-off

Der Kaiser's widow, Heidi, and son, Joel, take the crowd's applause at Allianz Arena - Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

07:43 PM BST

The atmosphere is electric in the Sud-Kurve

Bayern fans in full voice during the wam-ups - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:27 PM BST

And as for the other Englishmen …

Harry Kane arrives at Allianz Arena - S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Eric Dier has gone from bench splinters at Spurs to starting Champions League knockout games for Bayern - S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

07:21 PM BST

Speaking about Real’s nonchalance …

07:12 PM BST

Bench impact?

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel made a bold prediction on the eve of the semi-final – that Serge Gnabry would score. Well, it will be off the bench as the former Arsenal forward is among the substitutes. “It will happen. I don’t know how I know, but it will happen,” said Tuchel. He will have to bring him on for that to happen.

All eyes will be on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in this clash. But Eric Dier also starts for Bayern, partnering Kim Min-jae as Matthijs de Ligt is ruled out with a knee injury. Real have Dani Carvajal suspended.

07:11 PM BST

Just to say, in case you missed it

After two surgeries on his ACL injury since August, Thibaut Courtois is back in the Real Madrid squad:

Thibaut Courtois returns to the Real Madrid bench, poised to make his first appearance of the season if required - Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

07:07 PM BST

And now for those of you watching in black and white …

Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala: Kane.

Substitutes Ulreich, Upamecano, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Peretz, Davies, Guerreiro, Tel, Pavlovic.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vazquez,,Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes Courtois, Eder Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guler, Arrizabalaga.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

07:02 PM BST

Looks like a nice warm night in Munich

Spring has sprung in Bavaria. Had this been the Arsenal-Man City semi-final that the bookies predicted, we would be at the Emirates tonight where the first shoots of spring finally emerged on Sunday afternoon.

06:58 PM BST

Bayern make two changes

Thomas Muller replaces Raphael Guerreiro and Kim Min-jae steps in for Matthijs de Ligt.

06:44 PM BST

These colours never run

Bayern's veterans stand their ground - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

06:40 PM BST

Real Madrid always go early with the team news

Always with a touch of nonchalance hinting at supreme confidence: ‘We’re Real Madrid, you worry about us not vice versa.’

06:37 PM BST

Real Madrid make two changes from Etihad

Lucas Vazquez replaces the suspended Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni comes in for Eduardo Camavinga.

But take a look at the small print on the bench. Thibaut Courtois is back having been ruled out for the entire season following his injury last August and having undergone further surgery on his ACL/meniscus last month.

05:08 PM BST

Best offers

Having a bet on tonight’s match? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

04:57 PM BST

Preview: Keane v Bellingham in derby of Europe

Good evening and welcome to the Champions League semi-final, first leg tie between Bayern Munich, six times winners, and Real Madrid, champions 14 times, from the Allianz Arena. It’s the 27th meeting of the two in this tie and the seventh at the semi-final stage, fixtures of such frequency and magnitude across 12 campaigns we could justifiably call it ‘the derby of Europe’. Real hold the upper hand but only just with 12 wins and 11 defeats while Bayern have won four of their semi-finals to Real Madrid’s three.

In football familiarity breeds rancour and these periodic meetings from the start – Bayern’s victory in the 1976 semi-final en route to their third consecutive European Cup – have been defined by needle both on and off the field. Real’s Amancio Amaro was sent off during that tie and 11 years later when the two faced each other in the semi-final again, the Spanish champions lost defensive discipline and Juanito, their great forward, all self-control when he committed the worst assault in the competition’s long history.

Lothar Matthäus, having felled Chendo with a spiteful, two-footed ankle-thresher, characteristically exaggerated his collapse when his victim popped up like a salted razor clam and retaliated with a flying shove to the throat. Juanito arrived at the scene in some haste, armed with intent and, in imperfect syncopation, stamped on him twice, first on his ribs and then, unforgivably, on the jaw. That moment of flamenco frenzy provoked a red card and a four-year ban from European competition for one of the Bernabéu’s household gods, the definition of a pardonably volcanic, ‘one of our own’ player, whose life the supporters have commemorated during the seventh minute of home games since his death in a car crash at the age of 37 in 1992.

But they also have plenty in common, not least the domestic titles won for each by Carlo Ancelotti and European crowns secured for both by Jupp Heynckes. The great Paul Breitner, Arjen Robben and Xabi Alonso have shone in Bavaria and Castile while Toni Kroos and David Alaba will return home to the club that nurtured their talents tonight but in the white of Madrid.

For Thomas Tuchel, victory and a place in his third final as a head coach, would enhance his credentials for another elite job in the summer on leaving Bayern. For Ancelotti, an unprecedented fifth European Cup/ Champions League as a manager, taking him two ahead of Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola, ought to merit him keeping it, more so given his two titles as a player.

Alphonso Davies, who was banned for their victory over Arsenal in the second leg of the quarter-final, returns for Bayern who also have Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Dayot Upamecano available after knocks but Kinglsey Coman will need more time on the sidelines and Konrad Laimer, Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala have fitness tests to pass.

For Real, Jude Bellingham, who missed Friday night’s victory over Sociedad with an illness, is back but Dani Carvajal’s yellow card at the Etihad rules him out so Lucas Vazquez, who is out of contract in nine weeks but keen to stay, will start at right-back.

