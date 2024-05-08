Batter up! USCB plans a baseball grandstand and more athletic facilities for Bluffton campus

The smack of a bat connecting with the ball, concession hot dogs, organ music rallying players for a ninth-inning comeback. It’s quintessential America, and the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s baseball team nearly has it all.

What’s missing? Scores of university students cheering on their team, which is a tricky feat when the field is in Hardeeville, miles away from the Bluffton campus. The Hilton Head area university has plans to change that with new on-campus fields.

The school doesn’t have funding or a timeline, but they outlined an $18.3 million plan to build a baseball field and other facilities on its Bluffton campus. With a $70 million convocation center in the works, the school’s plans to improve its athletic facilities are a step towards more boisterous campus life for students and add much needed athletic facilities in the Lowcountry for the school and other organizations.

Though there is no exact timeline, the University of South Carolina Beaufort plans to carry out its athletic master plan in four phases.

“We don’t have anything hard and fast,” USCB Vice Chancellor Beth Patrick said of projected cost and timelines. However, Huntress Sports, an athletic design company, created a plan with estimated costs in August 2023.

The plans include:

One new baseball field

One new softball field

One new and/or renovated soccer field with a 400-meter track and field

Two 750-seat bleachers

“Our next step will be to begin to look for a plan of how we’re going to fund this,” Patrick said. “It’ll probably be from a multitude of sources.” Beaufort County and the state are paying for the school’s planned $70 million convocation center.

Take an inside look at the plans:

Envisioned in this projection, part of the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s athletic master plan includes a new NCAA baseball field and a new NCAA softball field.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort also plans to have parking and concessions for the baseball and softball stadiums.