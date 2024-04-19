Batesville sweeps at 12-team South Dearborn Invitational

Apr. 19—AURORA — On a great night for track and field events, Batesville's teams took full advantage by winning the team titles at the South Dearborn Invitational Thursday.

The Bulldogs brought home the trophy in the 12-team field by totaling 119 points. Lawrenceburg took second with 96 and Milan was third with 89.66.

The Lady Bulldogs also claimed the team trophy, scoring a dominating 152.5 points. Madison was second with 83 and Lawrenceburg was third with 73.5.

Batesville's Ayden Eckstein was named the MVP of the field events, scoring 18 points with his first place finish in the high jump at 6-4 and second place in the long jump.

The Lady Bulldogs captured a first and second place in three events. Kaylynn Bedel won both the 1600 in 5:31.81 and the 3200 in 12:43.42 with Lexiyne Harris placing second. In the 800, Kaylie Raver took first (2:27.52), just .25 ahead of teammate Megan Allgeier.

Other event winners on the night included Hudson Kohlman in the long jump (12-6); Brock Mahan in the discus (148-2); the Bulldogs' 4x100 relay team of Will Westerfeld, Christian Stenger, Gage Pohlman and Noah Davis (45.14); the Lady Bulldogs' 4x800 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Paige Allgeier and Megan Allgeier (10:12.10); and the Lady Bulldogs' 4x400 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Bayleigh Demaree, Kaylie Raver and Addison Luers (4:19.18).

Second place

* Ella Moster-100 and 300 hurdles

* Katie Lipps-100 and 200

* Blake Hornberger-400

Third place

* Paige Allgeier-high jump

* Nora Weideman-long jump

* Addison Luers-400

* Gage Pohlman-110 and 300 hurdles

* Cannon Clark-800

Fourth place

* Ella King-shot put

* Blake Hornberger-200

* Bulldogs' 4x800 team of Deev Ranka, Cash Myers, Griffin Koester and Cannon Clark

Fifth place

* Nora Weideman-pole vault

* Bayleigh Demaree-400

* Cole Rudolf-pole vault

* Brock Mahon-shot put

* Christian Stenger-100

Sixth place

* Savannah Pohlman-long jump

* Jade Martin-100 hurdles

* Addison Luers-200

* Hudson Kohlman-high jump

* Talan Rowlett-400

* Griffin Koester-1600

Seventh place

* Veronica King-discus

* Ethan Rohschulte-3200

Eighth place

* Sam Adams-high jump

* Isabel Raab-pole vault

* Jade Martin-300 hurdles

* Ben Adams-3200

* Ethan Lacey-800

Batesville posted 20 personal bests for the night:

* 100-Katie Lipps and Christian Stenger

* 200-Blake Hornberger and Deev Ranka

* 400-Bayleigh Demaree and Blake Hornberger

* 800-Ethan Lacey

* 1600-Lexiyne Harris and Ben Adams

* 3200-Ethan Rahschulte

* Discus-Brock Mahon

* Pole vault-Nora Weideman

* 4x400 split of Megan Allgeier and Cannon Clark

* 4x800 split of Paige Allgeier, Bayleigh Demaree, Cash Myers and Griffin Koester

* Bulldogs' 4x800 relay and 4x100

Greensburg

The Greensburg boys and girls track teams both earned fourth place finishes in Thursdays South Dearborn Invitational.

On the boys side, the Pirates' 78 points followed Batesville's 119 points, Lawrenceburg's 96 points, and Milan's 89.66 points.

Notable finishes for Greensburg included Carson Kilgore's fourth in the 100 and a third in the 200. Owen Meadows came home fifth in the 400. Cameron Schwartz finished fourth in the 800. The Pirates' 4x400 relay team was fourth.

Blake Collins finished fourth in the high jump. Collins and Kilgore finished third and fourth respectively in the long jump. Landin Shepherd tied for third in the pole vault. Elliot Weber earned a fourth in the discus. Weber and Reed Hungerford finished second and third in the shot put.

On the girls side, the Lady Pirates scored 69.5 points, finishing behind Batesville's 152.5 points, Madison's 83 points and Lawrenceburg's 73.5 points.

Genevieve Smith finished third in the 200 and second in the 400. The 4x400 relay team finished fourth. Jasmin Bailey earned a third in the pole vault. Emarie Jackson was the lone winner for the Lady Pirates, sweeping the discus and shot put. Livy Grimes finished second in the discus and third in the shot put.

