Baseball: La Costa Canyon 5, San Marcos 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The La Costa Canyon Mavericks face off against San Marcos in baseball as they look for their 4th straight victory and their head coach looks for his 600th career win.

The game was tied 2-2 until the 6th when Noah Friis bounces a ball through the infield to score a pair as part of a 4-run rally.

LCC gets the 5-4 victory, and their head coach gets win #600!

