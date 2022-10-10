Bakersfield Condors fire head athletic trainer after sexual offence charges

The Bakersfield Condors dismissed head athletic trainer Chad Drown after he was charged with felony offences. (Photo: sportslogos.net)

The Bakersfield Condors, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, have fired head athletic trainer Chad Drown after he was charged with contacting a minor to commit a sexual offence.

“Earlier today, we became aware that Bakersfield Condors head athletic trainer, Chad Drown, had been charged with very serious felony offences related to (allegedly) contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense in the State of California,” the Condors said in a statement.

“We are shocked and dismayed by the news and Mr. Drown has been relieved of his duties immediately.”

The Oilers are working closely with Condors management and have made it clear they fully support the team’s decision to remove Drown from his duties effectively immediately.

Drown had recently completed his fourth season in Bakersfield as head athletic trainer. A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Drown spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant athletic trainer with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners before joining the Condors. He also previously held a number of positions with various junior hockey leagues and organizations.

The charges against Drown have not been proven in court.

The news came out shortly after the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they had suspended Ian Cole following accusations of sexual assault and grooming made against the defenseman in a statement posted to Twitter Friday. Twitter user Emily_Smith3333 accused Cole of grooming and sexually assaulting them in a statement while they were in high school and Cole was an active NHL player at the time.

