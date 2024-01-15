Baker Mayfield vs. Jalen Hurts: Oklahoma football QBs meet in 2024 NFL playoffs

Former Oklahoma football stars Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts will be rivals Monday when Tampa Bay visits Philadelphia in the NFC wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The two did not play at Oklahoma at the same time, but both were part of the Sooners' three-year run of Heisman Trophy finalists: Mayfield won in 2017; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won in 2018; and Hurts finished runner-up in 2019.

Mayfield, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, spent four seasons there. This is his first season with Tampa Bay (9-8), passing for a career-high 4,044 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had a disappointing 2022, when he went 1-5 for the Carolina Panthers, was waived, then claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, where he went 1-3.

Hurts, who played one season at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama, was drafted by the Eagles in 2020. He was the NFL MVP last season and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. This season, he has thrown for 3,853 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and rushing for 605 yards and 15 TDs.

This will be the third time Mayfield and Hurts have encountered each other in the NFL, with Hurts beating Mayfield 25-11 in Week 3 this season. Mayfield was with the Browns in 2020 when they defeated the Eagles 22-17, but Hurts was not the quarterback in that game, and in fact had just one rush for 6 yards.

Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s Heisman stretch from 2017 to 2019 that featured Mayfield and Hurts:

Oklahoma success with Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts

With former coach Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma had a three-year stretch with some of the best offenses in the history of college football.

Mayfield won the Heisman over Stanford’s Bryce Love and Louisville's Lamar Jackson, with 732 first-place votes, sixth most all-time.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season after Tua Tagovailoa asserted himself as the Crimson Tide starter. Under Riley, Hurts was second in Heisman voting to LSU’s Joe Burrow, who had the second-most first-place votes all-time (841). Hurts received 12 first-place votes and finished with 762 points, ahead of Ohio State's Justin Fields (747).

Baker Mayfield college stats

Career stats: 1,026 of 1,497 (68.5%) for 14,607 yards with 131 touchdowns to 30 interceptions; 404 rushes for 1,083 yards with 22 touchdowns

2013 (Texas Tech): 218 of 340 (64.1%) for 2,315 yards with 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions; 88 rushes for 190 yards with three touchdowns

2015 (Oklahoma): 269 of 395 (68.1%) for 3,700 yards with 36 touchdowns to seven interceptions; 141 rushes for 405 yards with seven touchdowns

2016: 254 of 358 (70.9%) for 3,965 yards with 40 touchdowns to eight interceptions; 78 rushes for 177 yards with six touchdowns

2017: 285 of 404 (70.5%) for 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns to six interceptions; 97 rushes for 311 yards with five touchdowns

Baker Mayfield NFL stats

Career stats: 1,750 for 2,825 (61.9%) for 20,332 yards with 130 touchdowns to 74 interceptions; 251 rushes for 823 yards with seven touchdowns

2018 (Cleveland): 310 for 486 (63.8%) for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions; 39 rushes for 131 yards

2019: 317 of 534 (59.4%) for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns to 21 interceptions; 28 rushes for 141 yards with three interceptions

2020: 305 of 486 (62.8%) for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions; 54 rushes for 165 yards with one touchdown

2021: 253 of 418 (60.5%) for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions; 37 rushes for 134 yards with one touchdown

2022 (Carolina and Los Angeles Rams): 201 of 335 (60%) for 2,163 yards with 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions; 31 rushes for 89 yards with one touchdown

2023 (Tampa Bay): 364 of 566 (64.3%) for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns to 10 interceptions; 62 rushes for 163 yards and a touchdown

Jalen Hurts college stats

2016 (Alabama): 240 of 382 (62.8%) for 2,780 yards with 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions; 191 rushes for 954 yards with 13 touchdowns

2017: 154 of 254 (60.6%) for 2,081 yards with 17 touchdowns to one interception; 154 rushes for 855 yards with eight touchdowns

2018: 51 of 70 (72.9%) for 765 yards with eight touchdowns to two interceptions; 36 rushes for 167 yards with two touchdowns

2019 (Oklahoma): 237 of 340 (69.7%) for 3,851 yards with 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions; 233 rushes for 1,298 yards with 20 touchdowns

Jalen Hurts NFL stats

2020 (Philadelphia): 77 of 148 (52%) for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns to four interceptions; 63 rushes for 354 yards with three touchdowns

2021: 265 of 432 (61.3%) for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions; 139 rushes for 789 yards with 10 touchdowns

2022: 306 of 460 for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions; 165 rushes for 760 yards with 13 touchdowns

2023: 352 of 538 (65.8%) for 3,858 yards with 23 touchdowns to 15 interceptions; 157 rushes for 605 yards with 15 touchdowns

