Which OU football players have won the Heisman Trophy award?

OU is directly tied to the Heisman Trophy award's history.

Since the Heisman's creation in 1935, seven Sooners have won the award. OU is tied with Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC for the most Heisman winners in the nation.

Here's a complete list of OU Heisman winners.

Kyler Murray, 2018

Murray led OU to a 12-2 record (8-1 Big 12) and its second straight College Football Playoff appearance, where it lost to Alabama in the semifinals.

The redshirt junior quarterback threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,001 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

Murray won the Heisman over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Baker Mayfield, 2017

Mayfield led OU to a 12-2 (8-1 Big 12) record and a College Football Playoff appearance, where it lost to Georgia in the semifinals.

The redshirt senior quarterback threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns. Those numbers rank third and second, respectively, in program history for a single season.

Mayfield won the Heisman over Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Sam Bradford, 2008

Bradford led OU to a 12-2 (7-1 Big 12) record and a BCS National Championship appearance, where it lost to Florida.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 4,720 yards and 50 touchdowns, which both still stand as program records for a single season.

Bradford won the Heisman over Texas quarterback Colt McCoy and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

Jason White, 2003

White led OU to a 12-2 (8-0 Big 12) record and a BCS National Championship appearance, where it lost to LSU.

The senior quarterback threw for 3,846 yards and 40 touchdowns. Both numbers rank fifth in program history for a single season.

White won the Heisman over Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning.

Billy Sims, 1978

Sims led OU to an 11-1 (6-1 Big 8) record and an Orange Bowl victory over Nebraska.

The junior running back ran for 1,896 yards and 22 touchdowns on 256 carries. He ranks second in program history in rushing yards for a single season.

Sims won the Heisman over Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina and Michigan quarterback Rick Leach.

Steve Owens, 1969

Owens led OU to a 6-4 (4-3 Big 8) record.

The senior running back ran for 1,523 yards and 23 touchdowns on 358 carries. He ranks second in program history in carries for a single season, only trailing himself in 1968 (393 carries).

Owens won the Heisman over Purdue quarterback Mike Phipps and Ohio State quarterback Rex Kern.

Billy Vessels, 1952

Vessels led OU to an 8-1-1 (5-0-1 Big 7) record.

The senior running back ran for 1,072 yards and 17 touchdowns on 167 carries. At the time, that marked the most rushing yards by a Heisman winner.

Vessels became the first OU player to win the Heisman. He beat out Maryland quarterback Jack Scarbath and Minnesota running back Paul Giel.

