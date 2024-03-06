Auburn target Husan Longstreet sets commitment date

One of the nation’s top quarterbacks from the 2025 recruiting cycle is counting down the days until he announces his college destination and Auburn is among the eight programs still in the running.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet will choose between Auburn, Oregon, UCLA, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, Ole Miss, and Louisville on April 14.

Auburn joined Longstreet’s recruitment journey late but has skyrocketed in value. Hugh Freeze and company offered Longstreet late last year, which caused Longstreet to schedule a spring visit to the Plains.

According to On3’s Recruiting Machine, Texas A&M is the school to beat for Longstreet’s commitment as they hold a 98% chance to land him. Steve Wiltfong and Andrew Hattersley of 247Sports shares the same sentiment as On3 regarding Longstreet’s possible college destination, as they have submitted Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Mike Elko and the Aggies.

Freeze and the rest of his staff have the chance to change Longstreet’s recruitment journey by hosting him for a visit on March 23.

