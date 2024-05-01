Auburn senior Koy Moore enters transfer portal

Auburn senior wide receiver Koy Moore entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as a graduate transfer. The former 4-star recruit will have one remaining year of eligibility with whatever program he chooses.

After transferring from SEC rival LSU after his sophomore season, Moore had a decent junior year with the Tigers, collecting 20 receptions for 314 yards and a touchdown. His role was reduced significantly in his senior season however, as he mainly appeared as a punt returner, hauling in just 3 receptions for 24 yards.

Unfortunately, the Kenner, LA native’s final play as a Tiger ended in heartbreak. In an interesting call by head coach Hugh Freeze, Moore was tasked with punt return duties in favor of Keionte Scott in the final minutes of the 2023 Iron Bowl. With the Tigers set to reclaim possession with the lead, the senior muffed a Crimson Tide punt, setting up an eventual game-winning drive to give Alabama the victory.

With Scott returning and a new and improved wide receiver room in 2024, Moore’s role was likely going to be further trimmed next season on the Plains. Nonetheless, Auburn may miss the experience the veteran could have offered to a younger team.

Auburn WR Koy Moore has entered the portal as a grad transfer. Two seasons at Auburn after transferring in from LSU, only three receptions last year https://t.co/wxi6vO7IEg pic.twitter.com/7CrWB1ia53 — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) May 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire