Auburn football lands former Texas safety Jerrin Thompson from the transfer portal

AUBURN — Auburn football is working to replace its departures in the secondary.

The Tigers, who lost four of their five starting defensive backs this offseason, have landed a transfer commitment from former Texas safety Jerrin Thompson. Thompson was a four-star recruit in 2020, tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 183 overall player in the class and the No. 14 safety.

Thompson, out Lufkin High School in Texas, spent four years with the Longhorns. He finished his Texas career with 176 total tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass deflections. Three of those takeaways came in 2023, a season in which Thompson saw 568 defensive snaps on a team that made it to the College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Thompson finished the season with an overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus of 73.1. His run defense grade was a 61.1 and his coverage graded finished at 77.1. He made three tackles in the Sugar Bowl against Washington on Jan. 1.

