Auburn football grabs first transfer commitment of spring window in DL Philip Blidi

Auburn football has landed a transfer.

The Tigers picked up a commitment from former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi on Sunday. Blidi, who announced his pledge to Auburn via social media, began his career with three seasons at Texas Tech before he transferred to Indiana in January 2023.

Blidi, listed by the Hoosiers at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, tallied 30 tackles in 2023. He also logged a 72.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. That mark from PFF was comfortably better than his previous high of 60.5, which he secured at Texas Tech in 2022.

Rated by the 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Blidi has one year of eligibility remaining. His commitment comes after the Tigers have lost three players to the spring portal in buck linebacker Brenton Williams, cornerback JD Rhym and receiver Jay Fair.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Philip Blidi: Auburn football earns commitment from Indiana transfer