Auburn football WR Jay Fair to enter transfer portal after two seasons with Tigers

Auburn football receiver plans to hit the transfer portal, he announced Saturday in an Instagram post with Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Fair, who has spent the last two seasons with the Tigers, caught 31 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He was rated by the 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Fair will have two years of eligibility at his next stop. He's the Auburn third player to leave since the portal opened Tuesday, joining buck linebacker Brenton Williams and cornerback JD Rhym. The Tigers have yet to add anyone, though it's still early in the process.

Auburn now has nine scholarship players at receiver. It's a group headline by five-star freshman Cam Coleman.

