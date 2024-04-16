Auburn football transfer portal tracker: Keeping tabs on who's in, who's out after spring

AUBURN — It's officially transfer portal season.

The spring window opened Tuesday, and Auburn football is sure to be one of the many teams affected. It may not be a total redesign of the roster, but the Tigers will undoubtedly lose some players who want to see if the grass is greener elsewhere.

But don't expect it to be a one-way street, either. Coach Hugh Freeze has previously discussed adding players once the portal opened, highlighting the need for his team to go out and get defensive linemen and wide receivers. Auburn, like all Division I teams in college football, has 85 scholarships to hand out by the time the season arrives in August.

Here's a running list of what the Tigers have lost and added since the spring window opened. The portal will close April 30, but teams can still make additions. That date is just the cutoff for new players to enter their names.

Auburn football outgoing transfers

Buck linebacker Brenton Williams (April 16): Buck linebacker Brenton Williams announced April 16 that he was entering the portal after spending one season at Auburn. He was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of nearby Opelika High School.

Cornerback JD Rhym (April 16): Cornerback JD Rhym officially entered the portal April 16, according to a report from Auburn Undercover. Rhym had reportedly been away from the team for the last few weeks, and his departure was expected.

Auburn football incoming transfers

The Tigers have yet to add a transfer this cycle.

