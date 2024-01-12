Auburn football coaching staff tracker: Hugh Freeze's staff after firings, resignations

AUBURN — It's been a season of change for Auburn football.

The Tigers will have two new coordinators in 2024, and a couple of beloved former players turned staff members − Cadillac Williams and Zac Etheridge − have resigned from their roles. Hugh Freeze isn't the first coach to shuffle the deck after a disappointing first season, but it's a lot to keep track of.

Here's a breakdown, which will be updated throughout offseason developments. Auburn, along with every other program in the country, is allowed 10 on-field assistants. A coordinator can sometimes also coach a position. For example, Philip Montgomery was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Offensive coordinator: TBD

The Tigers announced the firing of Montgomery on Jan. 5. Montgomery, the former coach at Tulsa from 2015-22, led an Auburn offense in 2023 that struggled to do much of anything through the air. The program has yet to hire his replacement.

Defensive coordinator: TBD

After what many deemed a fairly successful season, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has reportedly left the Tigers in favor of joining coach Billy Napier at Florida. He still appears on Auburn's staff page, though, and the Tigers have not announced his replacement.

QBs: TBD

Montgomery's departure means Auburn also needs a new QBs coach. Payton Thorne started all but one game in 2023 − Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner and Hank Brown saw some reps, too − as the quartet combined to complete 188 of the 316 passes they threw for 2,107 yards and 18 touchdowns.

RBs: TBD

Williams announced his resignation from the staff Jan. 11. He spent five seasons as a coach on the Plains, first hired by former coach Gus Malzahn in 2019, retained by Bryan Harsin in 2020 and then retained again by Freeze in 2022. Williams is Auburn's No. 2 all-time rusher behind Bo Jackson.

WRs: Marcus Davis

Another former player who has returned to the Tigers in a coaching role, Marcus Davis helped Auburn land a couple of five-star receivers in Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. The Tigers also have signatures in the Class of 2024 from four-star prospects Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons, and they're still chasing five-star phenom Ryan Williams.

TEs: Ben Aigamaua

Rivaldo Fairweather turned in one of the best all-time seasons for an Auburn tight end in program history in 2023, catching 38 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns. TEs coach Ben Aigamaua has been with Freeze since the latter's time at Ole Miss, and Aigamaua followed him to Liberty.

Auburn Tigers tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua during Auburn Tigers football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center at in Auburn, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2023.

OL: Jake Thornton

Auburn is set to have 15 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster in 2024. Of that bunch, only three predate the arrival of Jake Thornton, who has turned over his position group more than any other member of the staff. The Tigers recently landed a pledge from Mississippi State transfer OT Percy Lewis.

DL: Jeremy Garrett

Jeremy Garrett was another position coach to follow Freeze to the Plains from Liberty. Marcus Harris had a breakout season under his guidance, totaling career-high marks across the board in tackles (40), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (7). Harris is off the NFL, and Garrett has landed a couple of transfers this offseason in attempt to survive his departure: Gage Keys (Kansas) and Trill Carter (Texas).

LBs: Josh Aldridge

A key recruiter on the staff who has been listed by 247Sports as either the primary or secondary recruiter on four blue-chip prospects, Josh Aldridge joined Aigamaua, Thornton and Garrett in the Liberty-to-Auburn pipeline. The Tigers ran a true two-deep rotation at linebacker last season with Eugene Asante, Austin Keys, Larry Nixon III and Cam Riley. Three of those players are set to return.

Auburn linebackers coach Josh Aldridge is interviewed at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023.

CBs: TBD

Wes McGriff began the 2023 season coaching cornerbacks before he took a step back from the position and became what Freeze called the "chief of accountability and in-house recruiting" in October. McGriff left this offseason for a spot on Texas A&M's staff, and he appears on the Aggies' official roster.

Safeties: TBD

Etheridge is out, and former Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is reportedly in. Auburn has not officially announced the hire of Kelly, but he held a role associated with coaching safeties with the Buffaloes in 2023, at Alabama from 2019-22 and at Tennessee in 2018.

