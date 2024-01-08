Auburn football adds second transfer commitment of day in former Texas DL Trill Carter

AUBURN — Make that two transfer commitments in one day for Auburn football.

After the Tigers landed a pledge from former Maryland tight end Rico Walker late Monday morning, they followed that up by adding Texas transfer defensive lineman Trill Carter. Carter, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019 out of Lee County High School in Georgia, began his career at Minnesota for four seasons before spending 2023 with the Longhorns.

Carter has 65 total tackles spanning his five years in college. He also has five sacks, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception. His addition will help the Tigers replace Marcus Harris, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after an impressive campaign at Auburn in 2023.

The Tigers have now taken two transfers along the DL this offseason: Carter and Gage Keys (Kansas).

HOT BOARD: Potential options for Auburn football to replace Philip Montgomery as OC

SILVA: How Hugh Freeze's choice for Auburn football OC will show glimpse into his mind

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Texas DL Trill Carter commits to Auburn football as transfer