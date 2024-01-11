Can Auburn football land 5-star receiver Ryan Williams? Its signees seem to think so

AUBURN — Game on.

Shortly after reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban was retiring, five-star receiver Ryan Williams told On3's Hayes Fawcett that he had decommitted from the Crimson Tide. Williams, who hauled in 72 passes for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns at Saraland High School this season, was originally a recruit in the Class of 2025.

Following his junior season, though, Williams announced that he was reclassifying to 2024. Despite his verbal commitment to Alabama since October 2022, Auburn football has not stopped its pursuit of the in-state superstar, leading many to believe the Tigers have a shot at landing him when he signs in February.

Auburn already has four WRs inked for 2024, but many current players and other recruits have discussed the desire for the Tigers to land the "Freeze 5." The fifth member of that group would be Williams, joining five-star prospects Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson and four-star WRs Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons.

The Tigers have 18 players signed in 2024, and more than a few of them seem confident in Auburn's chances at landing Williams, the No. 12 overall recruit in the country. Here's some input from Coleman, Thompson, four-star QB Walker White and four-star edge defender Jamonta Waller. Returning CB Keionte Scott chimed in, too:

We tried to tell y’all we wasn’t done😎😏 — JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) January 10, 2024

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Will Auburn football sign Ryan Williams? AU freshmen seem to think so