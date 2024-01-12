DBs coach Zac Etheridge joins Cadillac Williams in resigning from Auburn football staff

AUBURN — Auburn football safeties coach Zac Etheridge has become the second former player to announce his resignation from coach Hugh Freeze's staff on the Plains.

After Cadillac Williams released a statement late Thursday evening declaring that he would be moving on, Etheridge joined him Friday morning: "I want to thank the entire Auburn family for the last three years," Etheridge wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It's been a dream coaching at my alma mater, but I'm excited and ready for the next chapter to further my career. I love Auburn with all my heart and have no doubt that the program will flourish under coach (Hugh) Freeze's leadership.

"Above all, I want to say thank you to my players. It's truly been an honor and a blessing to develop Auburn men on and off the field while building lifelong relationships. I am and always will be an Auburn Tiger."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Zac Etheridge joins Cadillac Williams in leaving Auburn football