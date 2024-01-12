Wesley McGriff returning to Auburn football after accepting job at Texas A&M | Reports

AUBURN — Try to keep up, Auburn football fans. Wesley McGriff is back.

McGriff was hired in December 2022 to be the cornerbacks coach on Hugh Freeze's inaugural staff on the Plains. He held that position for the first half of the regular season before he took a step back from that role and into an off-field job that Freeze called the "chief of accountability and in-house recruiting."

Auburn and McGriff parted ways when the 2023 season came to a close, with first-year Texas A&M coach Mike Elko announcing him as his new CBs coach Jan. 3. McGriff has since reversed course, however, and is now set to return to an on-field coaching role with the Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live first reported the news of McGriff's return. It was later confirmed by Nathan King of Auburn Undercover.

UPDATES: Keep track of Hugh Freeze's staff after firings, resignations

HOOPS: The 5-man crew that helps keeps Auburn basketball sharp

McGriff has had two other stints at Auburn prior to joining Freeze last season. He was the co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach in 2016 under former coach Gus Malzahn and was also Malzahn's defensive backs coach from 2019-20.

McGriff has other notable stops in his career at Louisville (2022), Florida (2021), Vanderbilt (2011) and Kentucky (2001-02). He also served as an assistant under Freeze at Ole Miss in 2012.

"It's been remarkable to see him (and) the conversations he's having with these kids," Freeze said in October, when McGriff changed roles. "He's got a gift to talk straight to them. And they listen to him about accountability and doing things the right way. I've been really impressed with it, and he's helped me immensely."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Wesley McGriff back with Auburn football after Texas A&M move