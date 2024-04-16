Auburn among teams interested in Penn State transfer WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Auburn has reportedly been in contact with wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith following his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday. The fifth-year senior is coming off a year in which he led the 10-3 Penn State Nittany Lions in receiving with 673 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Despite the success with five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar, Lambert-Smith is now seeking a new home. Fellow SEC programs Georgia and Texas A&M as well as Colorado and West Virginia have reportedly been in contact with the talented 6-foot-1 receiver.

If Auburn can land his talents, Lambert-Smith will join an already vastly talented receiving core featuring new faces like five-star freshmen Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson and transfers Sam Jackson V and Robert Lewis.

With spring practices in the rear-view mirror, the former Penn State star will surely want to find a new home soon. We’ll see if Hugh Freeze and company can bring him over to the Plains.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire