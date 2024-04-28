Atlanta Falcons select Lebanon star athlete in 2024 NFL Draft

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — From backyard football to the big leagues, it’s a celebration for one family in Wilson County.

A lifelong dream was fulfilled for Zion Logue over the weekend after he heard his named called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Just a kid with a dream, playing in that backyard, playing football,” said Logue.

According to Logue, this was a dream that began on Market Street in Lebanon, Tennessee.

“Spending countless hours in that backyard acting like I’m in the NFL already,” he remembered.

From Lebanon High School to winning two national championships with the University of Georgia, Logue’s dream of playing in the NFL is now his reality.

The defensive tackle was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as their sixth round pick of 2024 NFL Draft.

“Don’t let anybody tell you, you can’t do anything,” said Logue.

However, this isn’t his first time playing for the red and black. In fact, one of his first teams in pee-wee football was for the Falcons.

Logue said those who inspired him the most are the women who stand beside him — his mother and grandmother.

“It is a dream come true,” said his grandmother, Marchelle Alexander.

Around his neck lays a chain that features a picture of his great-grandmother. Logue told News 2 he wears the chain with her picture on it everywhere he goes, from Market Street all the way to the NFL Combine.

The new NFL player credits much of his success to how much his great-grandmother had to sacrifice.

“She taught me so much and I just wish she was here to embrace it,” said Logue.

Raised by a single mom, his mother said he’s no stranger to challenges and adversity.

“I had to do everything to make sure he had a life better than me,” said his mother, Shelay Alexander Wright.

However, on the same hand, hard work and dedication didn’t fall too far from the tree.

“A lot of people said, ‘Oh, we won’t go and play SEC.’ You know, ‘He will never play a down.’ You right, he never played a down, he started SEC,” said Wright.

Logue’s football career will continue after being the 197th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite being nervous, Logue said he’s ready for the challenge ahead on football’s biggest stage.

