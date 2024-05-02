Athletes want answers after death of boxer Ardi Ndembo

Ardi Ndembo was a heavyweight and undefeated in eight fights before his last bout [Getty Images]

Athletes have called for a "full and transparent" investigation into the death of boxer Ardi Ndembo in Florida.

Ndembo, 27, died from injuries suffered in a knockout defeat by Nestor Santana on 5 April.

The Congolese boxer was undefeated in eight fights before the bout and the US-based Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports' Athletes Voice Committee has now called for action from the Florida Athletic Commission, who sanctioned the fight.

"The allegation that Ardi Ndembo was knocked unconscious in training shortly before his fatal bout deeply troubles and concerns us," it said.

"If true it is our belief that his death was preventable if recognised post-knockout protocols were practised.

"We urge Florida state officials to conduct a full and transparent regulatory investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ardi Ndembo's death."

Ndembo was fighting in the Team Combat League and was taken to hospital after the loss before being placed in an induced coma.

Viva Promotions confirmed Ndembo's death on 26 April.

