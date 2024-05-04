Athletes race in Intermountain Health Ironman 2024 North American Championship in St. George Saturday

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Athletes from all over the world are in southern Utah to compete in the Intermountain Health Ironman 2024 North American Championship in St. George Saturday.

The course stretches 70 miles through the beautiful desert landscape of southern Utah — beginning Saturday at 6:50 a.m. at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane.

Athletes will swim, bike, and run through the mixed terrain, ending in St. George. That means several roads in the area will be closed until around 4 p.m. when the race is expected to end.

An interactive map of traffic closures can be found here.

The St. George race debuted as the North American Championship 10 years ago. It has since become known as one of the most iconic races triathletes can compete in.

“Intermountain Health IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship St. George is an iconic race where athletes from all over the world come to prove themselves against this legendary course. In a land sculpted by persistence and determination, athletes looking for an epic challenge will navigate a path through two iconic state parks, basalt lava fields, and a fragile desert reserve as they rise to conquer one of the most prestigious and striking events in the world,” the Ironman website states.

“The adventure doesn’t stop when you cross the finish line. Greater Zion’s breathtaking scenery and views of the surrounding red rock canyons have made the region an ideal destination for athletes for years. With a million-year geologic history and a desert location at the edge of the Pine Valley Mountains and Zion National Park, St. George is the poster child of the American Southwest. In this desert of extremes, a land carved by ancient seas, a challenge lies waiting. Rise to it. This is the Land of Endurance.”

