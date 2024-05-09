ASK IRA: Is Bam Adebayo full time at power forward a viable Heat alternative?

Q: As much as the Heat tried to start a small-ball trend some years ago, the league is still dominated by big players, although now they are not just the big bruising person in the middle. Now, centers can stretch the court and take you off the dribble. We see the success around the league with players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and also now with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota. Has it been a matter of stubbornness for the Heat in not acquiring a true big or have they just not been able to get anyone due to cap limitations or lack of trade assets? The way it stands right now, though Bam Adebayo can guard one through five, he can’t guard the five consistently in a playoff run. If Adebayo is your main guy on this team, why not find him some help? – Victor.

A: While much has been debated about pairing Bam Adebayo with another true big man, something beyond a Caleb Martin or Haywood Highsmith, the Heat have done that plenty. Early on, Bam was paired with Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk. At the end of this season, he started extensively alongside Nikola Jovic. And those are the type of stretch big men that still allow Bam to work in his preferred mid-range space on offense. So what you basically are desiring is someone in the Karl-Anthony Towns mode, who can play his offense on the wing but also defend (somewhat) in the post. And there simply are not many of those types, with such a mix of wing scoring and ample bulk. What hasn’t proven as workable has been Bam alongside more of a lumbering type, which is why the minutes alongside Kevin Love instead became an either/or situation at center for the two. What the Heat need, more than anything, is more talent, more scoring, more athleticism on the court. Look, the Heat have proven they can defend and even rebound while playing small (with defensive rebounding the priority). What they haven’t shown is enough offense in the power rotation. So to me, it’s more about talent than size.

Related Articles

Q: Jimmy Butler has now said several times that he wants to finish his career in Miami. So where is the love the other way? – Gerry.

A: Oh, there is plenty of love for Jimmy Butler among the Heat fanbase. But what Jimmy Butler actually has been saying, without necessarily voicing the second part, is he wants to finish his career in Miami as long as he can do it on his own terms. In a team sport, particularly one with a salary cap, those two notions can be mutually exclusive, particularly with a player moving toward the latter stages of his career. The door is fully open for Jimmy in Miami, just perhaps not with as wide a berth as he would prefer.

Q: If a gruntled Jimmy Butler plays about 60 games per year, how many games can we expect from a disgruntled Jimmy Butler?– Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: Well, if the timing is handled as the Heat and Pat Riley seemingly would prefer, then it would effectively leave Jimmy Butler in a contract year in the coming season, And that tends to be the time in the NBA when you get the greatest effort and the greatest results.