Ashland stays on (home) track

May 1—ASHLAND — Spring Valley and Mercer County interchanged each other in the team standings at the Ashland Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.

Mercer County took home the boys championship trophy in the event. Spring Valley claimed the girls team title in the nine-school field.

Ashland finished fourth on the boys side and fifth in the girls standings, one spot behind Rowan County on both lists.

Fleming County's Kalynn Pease won the girls 100, 200 and 400 meter dash events.

Ashland's Sadie Chaffins (third) and Kenleigh Woods (fourth) finished in the top five in the 100 meter. Mena Pittman earned a third-place finish in the 200 and Sydney Mertz ended the 400 in second place.

Chaffins also received high marks in the 300 meter hurdles. She crossed the finish line with a second-place time of 52:49.

Rowan County's Autumn Egleston ran away with the 3200 meter title, finishing nearly two minutes ahead of her nearest competitor.

Ashland received medals after winning first place in the girls 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay races. Rowan County won the 4x800 meter relay.

Rowan County's Ava Carver posted third place in the girls 800 meter run. Ashland's Harrison Crace sprinted to fourth place in the boys 1600 meter.

Chaffins cleared the high-jump bar at 5 feet 0 inches, good for second place. Rowan County's Cameron Cross went over the bar at 6 feet, 0 inches to record second place in the boys high jump.

Pease's long jump mark of 18 feet, 1.75 inches gave her first place in the girls long jump.

Ashland's Carson Pennington discus throw of 108 feet, 8 inches was good for fourth place.

Full event results can be found at ky.milesplit.com.