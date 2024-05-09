Art Jimmerson, UFC 1 pioneer and professional boxer, dead at 60

UFC pioneer and former professional boxer Art Jimmerson died Wednesday at 60, his family announced.

Jimmerson’s daughter confirmed his death to ESPN, and his son, Christian Jimmerson, also announced the news on social media.

Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Art Jimmerson,” Christian wrote. “Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A funeral service to celebrate Art’s life will be announced. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Please keep Art and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jimmerson competed at UFC 1 in 1993, leaving a lasting memory as the only fighter to compete in the octagon wearing one boxing glove. As a result, he earned the nickname “One Glove” following his one and only UFC bout, which was against UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie in the UFC 1 quarterfinals.

“One Glove” intended to use his gloved hand to work his jab and set up his power punches with the bare right hand in the fight against Gracie. Furthermore, Jimmerson wanted to protect his hand for an upcoming boxing match a few months later.

Jimmerson lost the bout by submission to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend, but he became an unforgettable figure of the early days of the UFC due to his unique approach in his lone MMA appearance. Although he initially struggled to deal with the jokes that followed, he embraced his new nickname over time.

As a pro boxer, Jimmerson’s record was 33-18, including 17 knockout victories, from 1985-2002. He brought a 15-fight boxing winning streak with him into his one UFC appearance in November 1993, and then returned to the ring two months later following the submission loss to Gracie.

Following his combat sports career as a fighter, Jimmerson passed on his knowledge of the sweet science as he became a personal boxing trainer and taught at UFC GYM in Torrance, Calif.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie