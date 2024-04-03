Arsenal vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal (Getty Images)

Arsenal FC 2 - 0 Luton Town FC

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:31

That’s full-time, and Arsenal see out a comfortable 2-0 victory over Luton to take them back to the summit of the Premier League! Already two goals to the god following a one-sided first half, the Gunners were happy to take things down a notch for much of the second period. They still had chances though, with Tomiyasu putting a shot wide and Nketiah's late effort producing a fingertip save from Kaminski. It was Luton who pressed harder to find the net at the other end, going close through Onyedinma and Hashioka but never really being able to test Raya between the Arsenal sticks. As a result, the Hatters' league-leading scoring streak comes to an end, with the defeat leaving them three points adrift of safety in the fight for Premier League survival, while Arsenal march on to go top of the pile, two points ahead of Liverpool with this season's three-way title fight looking set to go down to the wire.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:27

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 LUTON TOWN.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:26

Kabore looks to get on the end of Doughty's cross into the area, but goes down following a body-check from Trossard which, to Luton's frustration, doesn't yield a penalty call from the referee!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:24

Hashioka tries a lofted ball forward up the middle to Berry, but his flick-on troubles no-one and is easy for Raya to collect.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:23

Four additional minutes to play at the Emirates, as Arsenal close in on three more points and top spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:22

SAVED!!! Kaminski's rushed clearance is cut straight out by Jorginho, who has Nketiah ahead of him. The striker cuts onto his right foot and drills a low shot towards the near post, which Kaminski gets down to and parries behind for a corner!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:20

BLOCKED!! Doughty bursts down the left-hand side and dinks a cross back from the byline. It's over the heads of everyone, but an arriving Hashioka meets the ball with a half-volley that Gabriel does very well to block!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:18

Arsenal have won all five of their league games against promoted sides this season, netting at least three goals each time with 23 in total! Will they keep up that impressive record with a late third against Luton here?

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:16

Substitution Emile Smith Rowe Jorge Luiz Frello Filho

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:16

Odegaard and White combine to put Nketiah into shooting space, but a loose touch from the substitute denies him a chance as the ball rolls behind for a goal-kick!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:14

WIDE!!! Arsenal turn possession over on halfway and stream forward on the counter-attack through Nketiah. He has Trossard and Tomiyasu to his right, with the latter curling a low-right footed shot around the outside of the far post!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:14

Under pressure from Martinelli, Doughty hooks a high back-pass towards Kaminski, who just about manages to head the ball away from his box as the Brazilian closes in!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:14

Substitution Andros Darryl Townsend Luke David Berry

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:13

Only Mathieu Flamini (5 years, 162 days) and Sol Campbell (3 years, 296 days) have ever had longer gaps between Premier League starts for Arsenal than Nelson, who was making his first appearance in a top-flight XI for the Gunners since July 2020 against Liverpool - three years and 263 days ago.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:07

Onyedinma drives up the right-hand side once more and drills another cross in from the byline, but Trossard's back on defence for Arsenal and blocks the ball behind for a corner!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:06

Substitution Wilfred Oluwafemi Onyedinma Cauley Woodrow

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:06

Substitution Reiss Luke Nelson Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:05

Substitution Oleksandr Zinchenko Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:05

Another good, wide ball by Chong puts Onyedinma into acres of space down the right, but Gabriel gets in the way of his low cross and blocks it away from the danger area!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:05

Yellow Card Wilfred Oluwafemi Onyedinma

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:04

A great ball from Chong splits Arsenal's right-side defence as Doughty latches onto it. He stands up a first-time cross to the back post, but no-one in black can get on the end of it and Raya regathers possession for the hosts!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

21:00

Luton have conceded at least twice in their last 11 away league games against Arsenal, losing the last 10 in a row and winning none. Although, this is their first visit to the Gunners since a 2-0 loss all the way back in August 1991.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:58

Substitution Thomas Teye Partey Declan Rice

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:58

Substitution Kai Lukas Havertz Edward Keddar Nketiah

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:58

Yellow Card Kai Lukas Havertz

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:57

SAVED!!! Clark finds Onyendinma in the box, who drills a low ball across the face of goal, but Raya sees it all the way through the crowd and makes a comfortable stop!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:55

A late challenge from Odegaard on Clark gifts Luton a free-kick 30 yards from goal, however Doughty's cross towards the back post is glanced away from danger by Gabriel!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:54

Smith Rowe's pass through the lines opens up space for Havertz to tee up Odegaard with the return ball, but the Gunners' captain can't turn away from Hashioka and loses it before he can pull the trigger!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:50

Odegaard dispossesses Chong in midfield and strides forward looking to play in Nelson to his right, but the Luton substitute tracks back to cut the pass out!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:49

Despite their 18-game scoring streak, Luton have failed to score a first-half goal in 20 of their 31 Premier League games, with only Everton (21) and Sheffield United (22) drawing more blanks in the opening 45 minutes this season.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:47

Smith Rowe turns away from his marker and looks to play Trossard into the six-yard box, but Onyedinma gets goal-side of the Belgian and wins a free-kick after recovering possession.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:45

Substitution Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:44

Both goalkeepers have seen plenty of the ball in the opening five minutes of the second half, though neither has had a save to make as each team tries to play their way forward from the back!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:40

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League matches when ahead at half-time, dating back to new year's day 2022 against Manchester City!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:38

We're back for the second half at the Emirates, which Odegaard gets underway for the hosts Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:33

He steered home the opener with a sensational first-time finish, and Arsenal captain Odegaard has been at the centre of everything for the Gunners thus far. Three efforts on goal and seven touches in the box for the Norwegian, who also has also laid on two chances from 14 final-third passes and turn over possession on two occasions. Leader.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:28

The half-time whistle brings an end to a dominant opening 45 minutes from Arsenal, who looked likely to score from the very first minute. Zinchenko and Smith Rowe both had early half-chances blocked by desperate Luton defence, but the visitors were powerless to stop Arsenal cutting through them on 24 minutes. Smith Rowe won the ball, and Havertz played in Odegaard for a sumptuous first-time finish into the bottom corner, and the Gunners haven't looked back since. Smith Rowe and Havertz both forced close-range saves from Kaminski as Arsenal turned the screw, and eventually got their second goal via Hashioka deflecting Trossard's cutback into his own net. Luton's only attempt on target at the other end saw Barkley sned a free-kick straight to Raya, and the Hatters have a sizeable task to stand any chance of getting back into this game.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:23

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 LUTON TOWN.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:23

SAVED!!! Luton win a late free-kick on the edge of Arsenal's box after Clark is clipped late by Saliba, but Barkley's strike from 25 yards sails straight into Raya's grasp!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:21

Partey cuts out a poor Luton clearance and tries to find Havertz in the box, but Kabore's timely intervention sends the ball looping up and into the gloves of Kaminski.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:21

Luton have now conceded 38 away goals in the Premier League, more than any other side this season, and are one of only two sides without a clean sheet on the road this term (along with Sheffield United).

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:20

We'll play four additional minutes in the first half, with Arsenal now having a comfortable two-goal lead going into the break.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:18

BLOCKED!!! Arsenal's corner is played short and comes to Partey via a deflection in the box, but Doughty recovers brilliantly to knock the ball behind and deny the Ghanaian a close-range shot!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:16

SAVED!!! White comes forward and stays forward too, turning his way out of two challenges before feeding Havertz to his left. He shoots low from a tight angle, but Kaminski's down at his near post to make another save!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:16

Barkley leads a counter-attack for Luton and plays Onyedinma in behind Gabriel, but Arsenal's Brazilian defender shields the ball well and allows Raya to come and collect it.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:14

With just over five minutes to go until half-time, Arsenal have maintained a cool 62.9 per cent of the ball, firing off nine shots to Luton's one in a dominant first 45.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:14

Own goal Daiki Hashioka

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:11

With nine goals and four assists, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has now been involved in 13 goals across his last 12 Premier League appearances against promoted sides.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:11

Hashioka remains down having been caught late by Saliba, but the Arsenal defender won the ball and therefore doesn't concede the free-kick Luton are after!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:10

SAVED!!! With Hashioka down in back-play, Arsenal continue forwards as Partey and Odegaard combine to play in Smith Rowe. Kaminski makes a fantastic stop from point-blank range though, and Luton eventually scramble the ball clear!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:07

18th-placed Luton have scored in each of their last 18 Premier League games, the longest ongoing scoring streak in the competition! However, they’ve gone on to win just four of these 18 matches, failing to do so in their last nine.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:05

Townsend floats another cross in from the right which is met by Clark at the far post, but the Hatters midfielder can't direct his headed effort on target and it flashes well wide of the upright.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:04

Arsenal's Havertz now has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (eight goals and four assists), his outright most in a single campaign.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

20:02

CHANCE!! Townsend cuts inside and fires a threatening ball across the face of goal, which Morris is just inches away from flicking goalwards before Raya gathers it for the hosts!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:59

Arsenal have now scored 32 first-half goals in 30 games, more than any other team in the Premier League, with Odegaard netting his seventh goal of the season and fourth opener in the process!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:55

Assist Kai Lukas Havertz

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:55

Trossard beats Onyedinma around the outside and hooks a cross back into the middle, but Havertz can't quite climb high enough and Luton clear the loose ball away!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:54

Goal Martin Ødegaard

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:53

BLOCKED!!! Trossard wins possession on halfway and drives forward before turning and crossing from the left side of Luton's box. A header away falls for Smith Rowe on the half-volley, but his strike hits Mengi and Kabore before being collected by Kaminski!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:52

A fantastic cross-field pass from Barkely opens up space for Doughty down the left, but his whipped cross into the area hits Clark on the back and bounces behind for an Arsenal goal-kick!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:51

Arsenal have won nine of their last 10 Premier League home games (L1), winning the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 14-3. They’ve also won 5-0 twice at the Emirates this season, against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, last winning three home games by at least five goals in 2000-01.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:50

CHANCE!!! Odegaard threads a superb ball forward for Havertz on the edge of the box, but he's crowded out from playing in Smith Rowe as five Luton defenders swarm around the pair!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:48

Havertz, Trossard and Smith Rowe all link up in the Luton box, but no-one can get a clean shot away and Mengi steps in to hammer the ball clear!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:46

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League home games against promoted sides, winning 33 including each of the last nine. The only promoted sides to win away at the Gunners in their first ever season in the competition are Blackburn Rovers (1992-93), West Ham United (1993-94) and Hull City (2008-09).

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:44

Nelson's inside ball to White is back-heeled into the path of Odegaard in the box, but Kabore steps in with a vital interception and wins a free-kick after being fouled by the Arsenal captain!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:41

BLOCKED!!! Arsenal's corner is played short via Odegaard and Trossard towards Zinchenko, who lines up a powerful first-time shot from 20 yards which Doughty gets in the way of!!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:41

Havertz's snap-shot from the edge of the box is blocked by Luton, but Arsenal recycle possession and it comes out to White. He stands up a cross from the right, which Kaminski tips over the crossbar to give the hosts a corner!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:38

Arsenal have made five starting XI changes from their 0-0 draw with Man City last time out - their most from one Premier League fixture to another since September 2021's seven against Norwich City.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:37

Partey floats a threatening ball over the top towards Havertz, but Hashioka gets goal-side of the Arsenal forward and scythes it away from danger.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:37

Following their 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road in December, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Luton since the 1983-84 campaign.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:34

Arsenal are straight onto the attack as Havertz looks to play Trossard in behind the defence, but his pass is overhit and rolls behind for a goal-kick.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:33

Luton will kick us off through Clark, and the Hatters midfielder gets this game underway in north London!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:31

The teams line up in the tunnel ready to head out onto the Emirates pitch, and we'll be underway in just a few moments' time!

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:21

Injury-hit Luton also make several changes from their late loss at Spurs, with Jordan Clark, Daiki Hashioka and Fred Onyedinma all coming into the starting XI. Wing-back Alfie Doughty is passed fit to start, but Tahith Chong, who scored just three minutes in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is only fit enough for the bench – where he’s joined by 16-year-old Hatters academy product Christian Chigozie.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:16

Arsenal make a whopping five changes from their stalemate at the Etihad, with Thomas Partey making his first start since August, and Reiss Nelson making his first in the Premier League since 2020! Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard make up a new-look left side, with Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho and Jesus on the bench with Bukayo Saka absent from the squad completely.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:13

LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Tim Krul, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Joe Johnson, Christian Chigozie, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:13

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Daiki Hashioka, Teden Mengi, Issa Kabore; Andros Townsend, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty; Fred Onyedinmna, Jordan Clark; Carlton Morris.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:11

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:11

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe; Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:11

Luton surrendered an early 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 late on at Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham last time out, making it nine games without a victory for Rob Edwards’ side. The Hatters did push Arsenal all the way in the reverse fixture though, eventually losing one of the games of the season 4-3 to a 97th minute Declan Rice winner at Kenilworth Road, and will be hoping to go at least one better this time around as they fight for their lives in 18th place.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:06

Sat second in the table and just two points behind leaders Liverpool with a better goal difference, Arsenal have a golden chance to claim top spot with a win in this match. Their 0-0 draw with Manchester City, who pipped them to the title in the closing weeks of last season, saw the Gunners’ streak of eight straight victories come to an end, so Mikel Arteta will be keen for his team to return to the winners' circle as soon as possible.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

19:06

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Arsenal host Luton Town at the Emirates in a crucial match at both ends of the table.

Arsenal vs Luton Town

18:30

