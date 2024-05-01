Arsenal 'passed their toughest tests with flying colours'

[Getty Images]

I thought this week could be Arsenal's biggest test. Huge derbies against Chelsea and Spurs would finally answer the "bottlers" question. At half-time in the second game, they were a combined 8-0 up in the two ties. Oh me of little faith.

With nothing to lose, Ange Postecoglou's side had a go in the second half and David Raya helped with a howler but the Gunners passed their toughest tests with flying colours. There will be no implosion this time round because they have toughened up mentally and physically.

They have also become the most dangerous team from corners in the league. It is not just desire and height but also the long hours on the training ground and the intelligent work from the set-piece specialists. I have always been amazed how haphazard the top teams have been from these situations. Whereas Sean Dyche, Tony Pulis and others always knew the importance of set plays, it seemed almost beneath the likes of Arsenal and Man City.

The advantage some of the more direct teams once had has now mostly gone, even if Dyche's Everton are still up there - rising at the back post - with the best.

Wouldn't it be amazing if an old fashioned headed corner was the tactic that allowed Arsenal to pip City in the end?

It could happen.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter