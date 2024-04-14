Arsenal have enough credit in the bank not to suffer the Emirates exodus that defeat triggered

Arsenal fans made a swift exit after Aston Villa's second goal - Getty Images/Mark Leech

An arresting sight for anyone switching the football on at 25 minutes past six on Sunday: a stand of empty seats. Arsenal trailed 2-0 at home to Aston Villa with title hopes contextually crushed. It was a surprising result but so was the behaviour of Arsenal’s fans.

Their team, which had won their last 10 of 11 in the league before this, should surely have some credit in the bank? You would not know it from the walkouts which followed when Villa took the lead, then a mass departure when Ollie Watkins doubled it three minutes later. By the final whistle a majority had gone, you could pick out the white cannon emblem among the faded red seats in the East Stand.

If you did not know it you would think Arsenal were having the season of Manchester United, Chelsea, or Sheffield United. In fact they were still a sensible bet for a first league title in 20 years, at least until the 84th minute. Instinctively you were waiting for the usual full-time playlist which accompanies a rapidly emptying stadium: three peeps of the referee’s whistle, deep heartbroken boos then some offensively loud music to drown them out. Instead there was a moment of silence. No anger, just indifference. Mikel Arteta’s team deserved better.

First the caveats, and there are plenty. A team which looks like losing will always prompt some natural wastage, the traffic-beaters primed to end their day prematurely. Anyone attending any event has the right to leave whenever they choose. They are not held at Ashburton Grove at Stan Kroenke’s pleasure, nor eligible for a prize for stubbornly prolonging an unpleasant afternoon.

No fan should exert moral superiority over another for being a final whistle purist. It can be a chore to leave something at a 1,000-capacity venue, let alone one which holds 60,000. Queuing to get into tube stations is rarely fun, especially with children or older people in tow. Arsenal had played poorly and people were disappointed. Seven minutes is a lot of injury time when you really need the toilet. And yet.

Arsenal fans didn't back their team to produce a late miracle - Reuters/Paul Childs

Coming to this stadium has felt different since the Unai Emery era. The end of the now-Villa manager’s tenure was one of several mood nadirs since Arsene Wenger’s long decline, and the upswing under Arteta over the past few seasons has shaped a happier and more optimistic atmosphere. Anecdotally there is an older cohort who became so fed up with either the footballing stasis or fan anger under Wenger that they relinquished season tickets. Emery’s predictable failure to save a listing ship led to even more deciding they had better things to do with their Saturdays/Sundays/midweeks/Mondays and occasional Friday nights.

As such there is a notably younger and more diverse look to the crowd at Arsenal than any of the other London football clubs. Usually this is helpful. It is louder, more supportive and some fine young men wearing all-black beat a drum behind the goal in the Clock End.

The club have adopted Louis Dunford’s The Angel (listen out for its refrain “Norrrff Lahndan forever” sung en masse before kick-off) as an anthem for the new era. It is belted out by a majority, scarves held aloft in a show of pride which seemed unthinkable when the club’s main title hope each year was the pre-season Emirates Cup. But clearly there is a deep muscle memory for being disappointed by Arsenal. Unfortunately, that was awakened by Villa’s brilliance. This surely seemed doubly irritating thanks to Emery’s involvement.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery outsmarted Mikel Arteta - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arteta’s team was alarmingly lethargic for the second half and needed a push from the crowd. They got grumbles and frustration during their uncharacteristically frequent losses of possession. Oleksandr Zinchenko was a particular target, with groans and insults after a couple of brain fades.

Now Arsenal’s supporters will be questioning whether their team has the mettle for a title fight. The players might ask the same question of the fans. It looked like a desertion at a time when they were needed, but that is a harsh reading of a wider truth.

As recently as Sunday morning there was talk of this as potentially the greatest Premier League title race ever. After Liverpool’s defeat to Crystal Palace that felt questionable even before kick-off in London. As it became clear that Arsenal were not just failing to capitalise on Liverpool’s slip but ceding a lead at the top to Manchester City the air went out of it altogether.

It was a terrible afternoon for the neutrals because we have all seen this film before. City are not the team you want ahead of you at this point and anyone who wishes for a different champion or just prolonged excitement is feeling low today. But not as low as Arsenal’s fans. The only conclusion from the seats they left behind is they believe their side is now fatally wounded, with six games still left to play.

