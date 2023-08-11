Armando Bacot named to Dick Vitale’s All Rolls Royce team

North Carolina standout Armando Bacot will enter his fifth and final year with the program as he looks to get back to the NCAA Tournament. After helping lead the Tar Heels to the national championship two years ago, they didn’t make the tournament last season and now Bacot is hoping to go out on top.

The forward returns as not only North Carolina’s best player but one of the top players in the country. And one college basketball legend thinks so too.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale released his All-Rolls Royce team for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season featuring 15 players on three teams.

For Bacot, he was one of five named to the first team as he was joined by Boo Buie (Northwestern), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Zach Edey (Purdue), and Johni Broome (UConn).

Here r my pre season Stars of Stars! My ALL ROLLS ROYCE TEAMS ! ( I don’t include Diaper Dandies since they have not played yet) @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/wdLpmC2HnI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 7, 2023

Bacot is coming off a 2022-23m season in which he averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. He set the program record for most rebounds in a career and will add to that number here this season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire